I laid myself down on the floor earlier and listened to this, and fell into a deep sleep. I was hoping to be back in Granada for Semana Santa, but my plans often lose form.

Does anybody else have this problem?

There is so much to think about on Good Friday. And I would expect even atheists would have to admit there’s a lot to think about on this day.

Maybe not.

Gestas, Jesus and Dismas

Neither his name nor the nature of his crime are known, but he came to be known as Saint Dismas.

Not everybody agrees he is a real saint but I like him.

“Saint Dismas was one of the thieves* who was crucified alongside Jesus. The other crucified thief is traditionally known as Gestas. Dismas is known as the "Good Thief" because he reprimanded Gestas for a rude comment that he made to Jesus, and asked for Jesus' blessing.”

One of the criminals hanging there reviled Jesus, saying, “Are you not the Messiah? Save yourself and us.” The other, however, rebuking him said in reply, “Have you no fear of God, for you are subject to the same condemnation? And indeed, we have been condemned justly, for the sentence we received corresponds to our crimes, but this man has done nothing criminal.” Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” Jesus replied, “Amen, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise”. Luke 23: 39-43

I find this story so very moving. Until today I didn’t know his name, but I always felt amazed at this exchange that went on between these three. The sweetness of Dismas, and the tragedy of Gestas.

The way Jesus uses this word “today” and we are left with a warming certainty that Jesus took sweet Dismas with him.

Knowing him, he probably took Gestas too.

*It is widely agreed that neither Gestas nor Dismas were mere thieves, as theft did not merit crucifixion during this time.