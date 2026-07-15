19 Years Ago, Lamine Yamal Was BATHED Naked As A Baby, BY Lionel Messi, In A Photo Shoot. His Family Won A Unicef Raffle, Allegedly. On Sunday The Two May Face Off In The World Cup FinalThe Photos "Emerged" Two Years Ago, And NO Photo Shoot In The History Of Sports Was Ever More Awkward, Or Mysterious Celia FarberJul 15, 202640195Share40195SharePrevious
dude washing somebody else's naked kid in a bathtub?
of all the trillion available options for a photo shoot?
And they accuse of women of being overly emotional.
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