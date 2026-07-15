The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
5h

dude washing somebody else's naked kid in a bathtub?

of all the trillion available options for a photo shoot?

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Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
1h

And they accuse of women of being overly emotional.

https://x.com/De_le_Vega/status/2074691707468403119?s=20

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