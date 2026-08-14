2013 Study Found Lipid Nano-Particles Accumulate In The Ovaries Of Every Species Tested: Dr. Michael YeadonCelia FarberAug 14, 2026811ShareLink HERE.811SharePreviousNext
The situation is much worse than just collecting in the ovaries of girls and women.
A number of years ago, I saw some research that demonstrated that the Lipid Nano-Particles were able to enter the ovaries and penetrate into all of the unfertilized eggs and permanently genetically alter them. These changes would be passed on to all further progeny ad infinitum.
I'm seeing reports of up to 80% miscarriage's in pregnant women. This is Truly diabolical.