The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
6m

The situation is much worse than just collecting in the ovaries of girls and women.

A number of years ago, I saw some research that demonstrated that the Lipid Nano-Particles were able to enter the ovaries and penetrate into all of the unfertilized eggs and permanently genetically alter them. These changes would be passed on to all further progeny ad infinitum.

I'm seeing reports of up to 80% miscarriage's in pregnant women. This is Truly diabolical.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture