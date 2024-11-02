211 Dead And Dozens Missing: Slow Government Or Military Response To Valencia, But Citizens Arrive By The Thousands, Carrying Shovels and Brooms, To Help In Search, Relief And Cleanup
"This Is A Monumental Humanitarian Disaster"
https://x.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1852403391948808548
Information for volunteers who come to Arganda today:
-There are no assigned tasks: women and children inside the warehouse to make boxes and men outside to prepare pallets and load trucks.
-Lost and found in the upstairs office
-Table with food and water for volunteers
"Volunteers just keep arriving." Clip here.
Official Death Toll At 211, At Least Dozens Missing
Al Jazeera coverage (which defers to “Climate Change” as cause of what seems to be an engineered flood) here.
BBC coverage here.
Clips here. UNREAL.
Charlie B. Tweet here.
Video from one volunteer station, overwhelmed with up to 1000 volunteers:
Translation:
"900? 1000? I couldn't say how many people are receiving and organizing help from the first hour, packing boxes, unloading, loading, driving bulls, raiding vans... And there are still hands and trucks missing. It's amazing what national solidarity achieves.”
Translated text tweet:
"I read many messages that talk about "a failed state."
But, listen, how can Spain not be a failed state if the government is maintained thanks to parties that desire and work for and for the destruction of the Spanish state?
Have hundreds of Spaniards had to die for them to see it?"
Long Statement in Spanish and English: (Sorry, I can't locate the original tweet:)
"This Is A Monumental Humanitarian Disaster."
"Esto Es Un Desastre Humanitario Monumental."
Pasarán los días y la cifra de fallecidos crecerá, nos sobrecogerán los datos y los homenajes se replicarán. Esto no es La Palma. Esto es un desastre humanitario monumental. Por eso, no deberemos olvidar para intentar en el futuro cambiar algo:
1. El Estado de las Autonomías está colapsando: los protocolos, la burocracia y los intereses partidistas ahogan la posibilidad de tomar decisiones eficaces en situaciones de emergencia. Los vecinos de Valencia están pagando el precio de un sistema incapaz de coordinarse en momentos de necesidad.
Inicialmente, el ejecutivo valenciano quedó en shock y fue incapaz de responder en la previsión, a tiempo real, tras la riada y en hacerlo bien.
2. Un Estado sin reflejos y sin liderazgo: la administración central pareció igualmente paralizada. No hay nadie al volante que pueda saltarse las barreras autonómicas y actuar con celeridad ante el fallo sistémico del autonómico. No hubo mando único y el miedo al conflicto entre instituciones, paralizó al ejecutivo central.
En consecuencia, lo que tenemos parece un Estado fallido inicialmente, incapaz de responder con la rapidez y eficacia que se requería. Todavía sigue lejos de lo imprescindible.
3. Una desconexión insalvable entre los políticos y la realidad: los dirigentes parecen vivir en un mundo paralelo, desconectados de las necesidades de la ciudadanía. Este abismo entre “los de arriba” y el pueblo es cada vez más evidente y peligroso.
Diputados valencianos votando los consejeros de RTVE mientras sus vecinos se enfrentaban a la mayor catástrofe humanitaria que ha vivido esta país, es una diapositiva que no borraremos. Que esos diputados no antepusieran la dignidad y la solidaridad a no enfadar a nadie de su partido que les niegue entrar en listas en el futuro, es un insulto.
y 4. Políticos sin experiencia práctica y rodeados de mediocridad: poner al mando de instituciones a personas cuya experiencia se limita a ganar campañas electorales o navegar en el ámbito político es arriesgado.
La falta de experiencia en la gestión de situaciones complejas, sumada a la tendencia a rodearse de personas poco capaces para brillar más, es una combinación suicida. Los resultados hablan por sí mismos.
_
Este "desastre político" revela las carencias de un Estado que parece fallar en su misión de proteger a sus ciudadanos. Hablan de poner todos los medios como si fuera un villancico, pero esos medios no son suficientes ni capaces. Los medios son los vecinos.
El Estado ha tenido un fallo multiorgánico. El Estado sigue ausente en términos generales durante cuatro días. Ahora incluso, se percibe una falta de coordinación que pone en peligro a los miles de voluntarios que se lanzan a ayudar con todo lo que tienen.
Muchos defienden que el Estado no puede atenderlo todo tan rápido y que esto es normal. El Estado son todas las administraciones, todas. Y las imágenes que vemos dentro del área catastrófica es un escenario en un estado de funcionalidad colapsado. Se observa que el Estado ha perdido su capacidad de respuesta adecuada ante la emergencia, evidenciando lo que podría describirse como un Estado Fallido o Colapsado
Foto: Alberto Saiz/AP
Translated from Spanish by
Days will pass and the death toll will grow, we will be overwhelmed by the data and the tributes will be repeated. This is not La Palma. This is a monumental humanitarian disaster. Therefore, we must not forget in order to try to change something in the future:
1. The State of the Autonomies is collapsing: protocols, bureaucracy and partisan interests stifle the possibility of making effective decisions in emergency situations. The residents of Valencia are paying the price of a system incapable of coordinating in times of need.
Initially, the Valencian government was in shock and was unable to respond in a timely manner after the flood and to do so properly.
2. A State without reflexes and without leadership: the central administration also seemed paralyzed. There is no one at the wheel who can overcome the autonomous barriers and act quickly in the face of the systemic failure of the autonomous government. There was no single command and the fear of conflict between institutions paralyzed the central executive.
As a result, what we have looks like a failed state, initially unable to respond with the speed and effectiveness that was required. It is still far from what is essential.
3. An unbridgeable disconnect between politicians and reality: leaders seem to live in a parallel world, disconnected from the needs of citizens. This gap between “those at the top” and the people is increasingly evident and dangerous.
Valencian MPs voting for RTVE councillors while their neighbours were facing the biggest humanitarian catastrophe this country has ever experienced is a slide that we will not erase. That these MPs did not put dignity and solidarity before not upsetting anyone in their party who would deny them entry into lists in the future is an insult.
and 4. Politicians without practical experience and surrounded by mediocrity: putting people in charge of institutions whose experience is limited to winning electoral campaigns or navigating the political arena is risky.
Lack of experience in managing complex situations, combined with the tendency to surround oneself with less capable people in order to shine more, is a suicidal combination. The results speak for themselves.
_
This "political disaster" reveals the shortcomings of a State that seems to be failing in its mission to protect its citizens. They talk about using all the means as if it were a Christmas carol, but these means are neither sufficient nor capable. The means are the neighbours.
The State has suffered a multi-organ failure. The State has remained largely absent for four days. Now, there is even a perceived lack of coordination that endangers the thousands of volunteers who are rushing to help with everything they have.
Many argue that the State cannot deal with everything so quickly and that this is normal. The State is all the administrations, all of them. And the images we see within the catastrophic area are a scenario in a state of collapsed functionality. It is observed that the State has lost its capacity to respond adequately to the emergency, evidencing what could be described as a Failed or Collapsed State.
Photo: Alberto Saiz/AP
There's been some anger around early reports of looting by migrants, of cars, homes, hotels, and stores. Others, according to the tweet below, sold water for 7 euros per bottle.
By contrast, here's a clip of Chinese immigrants donating generously to the relief effort:
The parking lot of a supermarket was flooded as people tried to get out but couldn't. Fire-fighters came but the water was up to their chests. Many dead are expected to be found.
”Parking garage of Mercadona supermarket in Paiporta: It is still flooded and it is known that there are corpses under the water.”
Clip here.
So, is NATO behind weather mod in Europe. Do they control the HARP system there? I saw the photos of the weather over spain and one could clearly make out the tell-tale signs of HARP energy on those clouds.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE every which way from Sunday! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! Weather warfare and geoengineering/toxic chemtrails and targeted directed energy weapons are major parts of their arsenal.
AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Can't say this often enough! THESE WEF MONSTERS RUNNING THE WORLD NEED TO BE DEPOPULATED OFF THE PLANET!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you. Albeit, my computer and monitor screen are potentially vulnerable.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
It's always since the dawn of history, been about using knowledge for power and control by the psycho portion of the human population that learned how to manipulate 'normies' to obey them in their power-mad power trips.
In these modern times, this evil has become TECHNOCRACY, the vilest threat to the existence of all life on earth since forever!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
EW! GROSS! HELL NO! https://www.technocracy.news
NOT MY BRAIN/MIND! NOT MY BODY! NO WAY, NO HOW, NOT PLAYING YOUR AI QUANTUM STUPID-ASS VIDEO GAMES! I AM LIVING IN THE REAL WORLD CREATING ART AND PERFORMANCES!
The more I learn about this stuff, the more sickened, nauseated and horrified I get, and I wonder what kind of inhuman psychopath loonies make this crap and want to use it!?
THIS IS PURE SATANIC EVIL! IT IS MEANT TO DESTROY BILLIONS OF YEARS OF CREATION IN THE ATTEMPT OF TOTAL SLAVERY CONTROL BY POWER-MAD PSYCHOS!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL! May more and more wake up and resist and cultivate their health.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGNS BY POWERFUL, WEALTHY CRIMINALS WITH EVIL INTENT CAN CAUSE ALL KINDS OF HAVOC! QUESTION EVERYTHING!
And these, the criminals behind the NAC and all the other schemes will use hypochondria hysteria and 'climate' hysteria to propagandize the gullible 'sheeple' into complying with TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT which is what this is really about!
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
Kudos to Celia Farber's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (69) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.