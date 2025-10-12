3 Qatari Diplomats From Top Government Body Killed In Car Crash On Eve Of Global Summit: They Were To Play Key Roles In The Peace Summit Tomorrow. Uri Geller Issues Warning To Trump
Uri Geller (Yes) Has Warned Trump Not To Attend The Peace Summit In Egypt For Fear Of His Life, Invoking Islamic Terror. No Representatives Of Israel Or Hamas Are Scheduled To Attend The Signing
Uri Geller’s warning to Trump here.
Trump is en route.
Also:
Can we just address this head on? Anthony Fauci presents to the American people, literally, as an oracle. One who can predict “inevitable” pandemics to come. No matter what else anybody my think about “viruses,” “pandemics” or Fauci, this is by definition para-normalism. He’s just saying something he is pulling straight of the blue, and it is being packaged by liberal media as real news. Because the Oracle said it.
Sorry to be crude, but FU*K Fauci. Anyone still taking him seriously is an absolute moron.
As for Trump's peace deal, what did we really expect? The Zionists are never going to cave. Send them, and Fauci, to the furthest reaches of the universe. Then further.
2025 is the peak of the 11 year flu cycle from sunspot cycle.
Dr Herbert Shelton wrote an entire article titled Influenza in 1944. He states:
Physicians and patients rarely realise how much the treatment is responsible for increased and prolonged suffering and death. Physicians are unaware of their fallacy to 'eat plenty of nourishing food to keep up your stength.... Delirium, spasm, peritonitis, pneumonia, nia, pleurisy, heart trouble, sleeping sickn
etc are listed among the complications of influenza. These develop in those who are fed and drugged.
Whether the condition is severe cold, influenza, or pneumonia, the first thing is to stop stop eating. Absolutely no food, but water, should be allowed until the acute symptoms have subsided. No drugs of any kind should be resorted to.
Go to bed and rest. Keep warm. Rest, Rest, fast, fasting, warmth-these are the needs. Have plenty of fresh air in your room. Under these conditions you may lie in bed and get well in a short time with no complications and no sequels.
You don't need treatment. The fever, inflammation, coughing etc constitute the healing process. process.. Just get out of their way and permit them to complete their work. Don't try to aid nature- she doesn't need your puny aid- she only asks that you cease interfering.