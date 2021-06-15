32 Year Old Man Dies 12 Hours After J&J Shot; Grieving Parents Call It "Criminal" and "Murder" In Video Testimonial Warning Others
Why Won't The Media Report These Deaths?
We are the media; all of us. They are the state apparatus of truth repression. Jacques Ellul told us that propaganda, to be effective, must be 100% continuous, never cease, admit no flaws, admit no truth, regret nothing.
The mainstream media is essentially now a profession of murder.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tearjerker-covid-vaccine-killed-32-year…
