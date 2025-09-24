Wild horror.

Today is the day, short of a Biblical miracle, they will kill them in pens, these healthy, beautiful animals, so loved by their owners. Holding my breath, literally, I asked Big Brother if they had been killed yet. Not yet.

There’s still time to pray.

I was informed about the immune (antigenic) healing properties of ostrich eggs some months ago by Vera Sharav, who in turn alerted RFK Jr., who in turn has been imploring Canada to not go through with this slaughter, but rather, to study the properties of ostrich eggs instead, (which is clearly the very rub.)

I had no idea until this morning how imminent this massacre was, nor how wildly cruel and blanket-fascistic the whole situation had become.

Clip here. They all have named. The oldest is 35.

Clip here.

At this point, it appears, heartbreakingly, they are only fighting for the right to feed their beloved animals, who they consider family, to keep them calm on death row.

A true miracle is needed, I don’t know if it is too late, as I type this.

If you pray, please pray fervently.

RFK Jr. and crew have been working to save the ostriches, and even offered to adopt them, to no avail.

This is what “virology” leads to—a blank check to kill, based on nothing but a government issued imaginary threat.

The “No Virus” thinkers, begun in this era in early 90s, (The Perth Group, Stefan Lanka, later in the 90s, movement revived with new voices in 2020) had hoped they might demolish virology and save us from unnecessary mass killing of humans and animals, but the horrifying truth is that NWO fake virology requires no proof of itself to kill.

I understand the allure of re-fashioning the world into manageable illusions.

“Virology” is indeed the most murderous of ideological seeds—purely diabolical.

It is a spiritual battle, posing as a science battle.

Through “science,” Satan was able to assume full form and full power.

I seem to recall Canadian fake conservatives being somehow excited about this new monster, Carney.