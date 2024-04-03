Share this post7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Taiwanceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes TaiwanLandslides, Building Collapses, Massive Tsunami WarningCelia FarberApr 03, 202430Share this post7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Taiwanceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11ShareLinks here, and here.30Share this post7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Taiwanceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11SharePrevious
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Taiwan
demons working overtime. may we all awaken from this fuckery.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2024/04/03/japan/okinawa-tsunami-warning/
My relatives on Okinawa are ok. Prayers others are ok