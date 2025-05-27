The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
agent Roger W.'s avatar
agent Roger W.
4h

Shillman, LOOOOL!

Nomen est omen.

My God, that name is too on the nose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

Government...the worst invention from mankind yet. Has all this government brought an ounce of peace in the world? Government is nothing more than an outlet to allow the monsters of the world a playground where no prisoners are taken.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture