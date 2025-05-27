(From Requiem by Anna Akhmatova.)

I said I would stop addressing the OP morass. But I didn’t say I would stop reporting news of enormous importance from Gaza. I saw in comments section of this video, with the eye opening titles “Hamas Accepts US Ceasefire Deal” something about a little girl trying to escape an engulfing fire in Gaza. The mind buckled, and I thought, “what??””— but it turned out to be real. It was stated, including by Dan Cohen, that it was aired on Israeli state TV? Apparently not. (More on this below.)

The five year old girl, pictured below, survived, but two of her brothers, three of her sisters and her mother died. Her father and one brother survived but are gravely injured.

I don’t know why Dan Cohen reported these two facts wrongly, a) that Israeli TV broadcasted it, or b) the girl died.

Why are there so many pro-Israel accounts, or bots, or whatever they are, that go out of their way to reinforce the worst imaginable stereotypes about Israel? This is not helping Israel, if that is their objective.

“Bat Zion’s “account is protected. MIGA means “Make Israel Great Again.”

Here, the little girl, Waad Jalal Al-Sheikh Kaalil, is interviewed.

“I walked through the fire all by myself.”

“I want to see my sisters, to be with them, but they’re dead.”

“I love Mama as big as the sky and the earth and the stars.”

—Waad Jalal Al-Sheikh Kaalil

The Kim Phuc Of Gaza

Will Waad turn the tide of “war is hell” apologia—will she possibly bring the “war” to an end, when Western right leaning media figures no longer can straddle the cognitive dissonance and maintain their various freedom brands?

I think she could.

We are always told all it takes is one heart-stopping image to reveal years of concealed atrocity, and “bring home” the “reality of war.”

Most famously, Nick Ut’s 1972 AP photo of 9 year old Phan Thi Kim Phuc running naked with other children during a napalm attack in Vietnam.

Media outlets should have Kim Phuc, today a Goodwill ambassador living in Canada, on their talk shows to speak to this.

Journalism does not have to be “by the numbers—” sterile and memetic.

It is a simple profession that rests on—begins with and ends with—the gathering and presenting of real human voices. But instead they always have “experts,” and figureheads, designed to block all feeling and real perception.

There is an enormous outcry on social media about Waad; I found no mention yet in Israeli media, but Haaretz is reporting on these strong words from former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert:

The children are always trembling, shaking, which is of course trauma trying to leave the body. This mechanism shuts down when a child is around 9 or so (I could have the exact age wrong) because at that age the child represses trauma in the body, to put on a strong front for younger children. They’ve seen this in refugee camps around the world—I heard about it in a somatic trauma seminar which I posted at the time.

You can see it in this boy, here.

I have always noticed that the children of Gaza, especially the girls, and almost without exception, wear Disney themed clothes. The layers of cruel “irony—”

Clip here.

You can see countless clips of children being pulled from rubble, if you wish to see them, on X, just by doing a search on it.

The rescue workers so endlessly focused and incomprehensively brave.

Persons of the year, TIME Magazine?

The people of Gaza are ground zero of the trauma impact, the rescue workers themselves have lost countless family members, still they rescue, every day. We too are, much further out, (much further) part of the trauma blast. The entire world at various levels now feels the trauma and shame, which will take who knows how long, to “heal.” It’s trauma to speak out (you’re terrorist garbage, and targeted) and trauma to remain silent (you’re complicit.)

How can Israel ever think it can bomb its way to the proud and triumphant victory its most zealous supporters keep promising? Every Jew will have to live with the shadow of this now—Netanyahu, ironically, blew away the post WW2 Holocaust innocent victim identity for all Jews, and certainly for Israelis.

More and more IDF soldiers committing suicide.

Eventually, they, surviving (IDF soldiers) will begin to speak, to tell their stories.

Somebody needs to build an off-ramp for Jews, Israelis, and Israel’s “staunch” defenders—tell them how they can protest this without betraying all they held to be true and sacred since before they could talk. It could happen, if all the dead ideological talking points could be shed. Empty slogans like “I Stand With Israel.”

Sounds virtuous, in their ears. Standing strong against lying, Marxist rabble, right? Because the rest of us are “brainwashed,” to “hate” Israel, and deny the violences of Islam, and its intent to overtake the whole world.

That is an important subject, but a different one.

I’ve been told I have a blind spot about Islam.

If I didn’t, would I “support” child sacrifice live streamed on mass media?

Confusing.

Why Isn’t This Common Knowledge: Many “Freedom Fighters” On Payroll

I know you don’t like Grok inserts but I feel these screenshots deserve to be posted in full, just to clarify the basics of the landscape—part of it:



I was castigated for re-posting an item about 1.5 years ago about Tommy Robinson being on the payroll of Israel. It was by somebody I won’t name who reads this Substack and knows him, interviewed him—says he is a great person.

I was also castigated for saying the same about alt-right darling Katie Hopkins, who referred to refugees as “cockroaches.”

I go by downloads of people’s frequency, which usually gives a correct reading. People who seem to be empathically truncated are of no interest to me.



”Journalism” That Was Paid Propaganda For A Foreign Nation—Many Big Names

Shillman donated $25,000 to Project Veritas in 2013. That’s 12 years ago. Shillman funded people like Laura Loomer, via fellowships to Ezra Levant’s Rebel News, as well as Brietbart, and others. “Tommy Robinson,” (not his real name) got 5-10,000 pounds per month, through Rebel Media, 2017-2018. Loomer, you will recall, called for Gaza not only to be reduced to a parking lot, but tweeted: “Glass it.”



Have you ever heard anybody mention what these characters are paid, (detailed above) many of whom are regularly featured on shows like Infowars, playing the role of heroic left-globalist busting journalists?



We need more FARA filings. This is how “journalism” was killed, in plain sight. Every last “journalist” should be made to reveal all funding sources. What I report here is the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, the alleged neighbor of the alleged DC shooter, wearing a battered Bernie Sanders cap, spoke to gathered press, calling for a cease fire in Gaza:





He didn’t say “last month,” he said “last night.”

There are many posts on X calling for a permanent ceasefire today.

In Gaza, in Ukraine, and between Pakistan and India.



Reuters and others have also reported that Hamas has agreed to a cease-fire plan—a 70 day truce, following Steve Witkoff’s initiatives.

We’ll see what comes of it.

