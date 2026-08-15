A Bad Day For The Masons: Did Candace Owens Just Displace Dumb Men's Dominant Perch In Media?
“…and then I’m going to eviscerate this chick.”
He can’t name any of the charges, but he is a man, so he believes in himself, and apparently people lost a lot of money thinking any man is smarter than any woman.
This, beyond the Charlie Kirk/Tyler Robinson matter, was the sub-earthquake of this, which I might now watch in full, to achieve catharsis from 40 years of being condescended to by men similar to this douche.
Clip (from image above) here.
Clip (from image above) HERE.
I don’t partake in worship of journalists, nor in feminine worship cults, but Candace Owens may be on the cusp of liberating us from the old hierarchy of all media which presumed any man, however dumb and banal, is smarter and more trustworthy than any woman.
Candace reveals the true forbidden secret of American journalism, namely just how far a truly dumb man can go, without ever fearing he is dumb, or having anybody pull him aside and tell him.
Excuse profanity below.
I had heard something about there being a debate, or interview, involving Candace. I am not watching these theatrics. No doubt your take on it regarding some men is correct. Why would they presume that she had nothing cogent in the first place, or that she wasn't capable of critical thinking?
As for the CK incident, I didn't follow her or Charlie at the time, and was not aware that they were close friends. But after the event I accepted the official narrative which seemed plausible. Weeks later I discovered that some were questioning that narrative, and I allowed myself to listen to some of what they were saying, mainly from Baron Coleman, who cited some of the things Candace was saying.
I also saw some virulent backlash against anyone who badmouthed Erika Kirk. I was stunned by the adulation and idol worship directed toward her at that so-called memorial service for CK. To me she is an obvious demon in makeup, a false "christian" at the very least.
As for the incident, to me it is clear that CK was not killed by a 30.06 bullet fired from that rifle planted at the scene. Which means Tyler Robinson is a patsy, involved somehow. The evidence seems to suggest that CK was killed by an explosive device that was on his person. This would indicate involvement by his security team, and possibly others in high places who orchestrated the plot. It was absolutely not a "lone gunman" operation. Too many inconsistencies and coverups.
I am also aware that some say Candace is part of the City of London cabal, the same ones that Trump is taking down, specifically in Iran, and she would have reason to use CK to attempt to divide his base. But I give her the benefit of the doubt on that. But Tucker Carlson has shown his true colors as a deep state asset, and IS working against the American people.
Who killed CK? And why?
He paid a lot for this lesson in humility. Perhaps some part of him doesn't want to be such an ass.