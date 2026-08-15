“…and then I’m going to eviscerate this chick.”

He can’t name any of the charges, but he is a man, so he believes in himself, and apparently people lost a lot of money thinking any man is smarter than any woman.

This, beyond the Charlie Kirk/Tyler Robinson matter, was the sub-earthquake of this, which I might now watch in full, to achieve catharsis from 40 years of being condescended to by men similar to this douche.

Clip (from image above) here.

Clip (from image above) HERE.



I don’t partake in worship of journalists, nor in feminine worship cults, but Candace Owens may be on the cusp of liberating us from the old hierarchy of all media which presumed any man, however dumb and banal, is smarter and more trustworthy than any woman.

Candace reveals the true forbidden secret of American journalism, namely just how far a truly dumb man can go, without ever fearing he is dumb, or having anybody pull him aside and tell him.

Excuse profanity below.