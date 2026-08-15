The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
31m

I had heard something about there being a debate, or interview, involving Candace. I am not watching these theatrics. No doubt your take on it regarding some men is correct. Why would they presume that she had nothing cogent in the first place, or that she wasn't capable of critical thinking?

As for the CK incident, I didn't follow her or Charlie at the time, and was not aware that they were close friends. But after the event I accepted the official narrative which seemed plausible. Weeks later I discovered that some were questioning that narrative, and I allowed myself to listen to some of what they were saying, mainly from Baron Coleman, who cited some of the things Candace was saying.

I also saw some virulent backlash against anyone who badmouthed Erika Kirk. I was stunned by the adulation and idol worship directed toward her at that so-called memorial service for CK. To me she is an obvious demon in makeup, a false "christian" at the very least.

As for the incident, to me it is clear that CK was not killed by a 30.06 bullet fired from that rifle planted at the scene. Which means Tyler Robinson is a patsy, involved somehow. The evidence seems to suggest that CK was killed by an explosive device that was on his person. This would indicate involvement by his security team, and possibly others in high places who orchestrated the plot. It was absolutely not a "lone gunman" operation. Too many inconsistencies and coverups.

I am also aware that some say Candace is part of the City of London cabal, the same ones that Trump is taking down, specifically in Iran, and she would have reason to use CK to attempt to divide his base. But I give her the benefit of the doubt on that. But Tucker Carlson has shown his true colors as a deep state asset, and IS working against the American people.

Who killed CK? And why?

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Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
1h

He paid a lot for this lesson in humility. Perhaps some part of him doesn't want to be such an ass.

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