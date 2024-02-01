A Bad Dream? CBS News: "Plans Approved For U.S. Strikes Against Iranian Targets In Iraq, Syria"
I feel quite nauseous. I’m sure you do too.
And it wouldn’t be Joe Biden’s America if something like this didn't also get produced and broadcast today:
https://x.com/CurtisHouck/status/1753057297939505197?s=20
He couldn’t possibly have called the grieving parents and not had a media outlet record it?
If anybody has anything fortifying to say, please do say it .
I listened to several broadcasts about this miserable situation and chose to share this one:
A Bad Dream? CBS News: "Plans Approved For U.S. Strikes Against Iranian Targets In Iraq, Syria"
All scripted—I have witnesses, I predicted 2-3 wars under Brandon. I started in 2016, to whomever would listen (not many, I'm a professor at CUNY in New York City), saying that if Hillary was elected we'd be facing nuclear winter in short shrift. So the war in Ukraine was staved off for four years, with the CONSTANT non-stop drumbeat of RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA. When Brandon was selected, I said there would be several wars, quickly. Once it became evident that Ukraine was the most cynical meat-grinder ever constructed by the Anglo-American imperials, it was inevitable for Jake Sullivan's "all quiet in the Middle East" to blow up big-time. Now we have the "axis of resistance" vs. "the axis of genocide." They have us right where they want us, following the plandemic & all the rest of it. Very few people have taken note of the fact that Netanyahu sold out his country to Pfizer, giving them access to all their genetic material, medical records etc. Gaza, ultimately, is the direction they want all the serfs to go in, herded, surveilled, without land to grow food on, without food, actually, or water. OR FUEL!. Unfortunately, the actual Gazans are first & there is NO BOTTOM to their cruelty because they want people to mark it down, remember it. Cruelty is now the name of the game, from Gaza to J6 prisoners, from mandated shots to "human animals" without access to water, food & fuel. The neo-cons wet dream, leading us down their primrose path. Yellowcake, anyone? And please remember who "rehabilitated Dubya" after the Donald struck a mortal blow to the Bushes: Clinton, Obama, & Brandon.
It all feels like a nightmare, floating over a train crash watching it happen as though there is an inevitable script.
For the SewerPsychopaths (ie DC), Iran has been their biggest pending target for decades.
And not for want of trying to provoke something with Tehran.
The sanctions alone on Iran have been punishing. Punishing the average citizens, that is. Collective punishment. Harkens back to the approach of the SewerPsychopaths' master. Genocide.
We're at the point of the script where WWIII has to go kinetic, to start the final destruction of our global financial web. To break the system beyond repair. To usher in the things no free people would ask for or accept if given a choice. To continue grinding us towards Agenda 2030 and the continued democide.
Col MacGregor had an interesting point on Redacted recently. To kill 3 and injure ~3 dozen is no small thing. For a small drone. As with the attack on Saudi infrastructure all those years ago, something smells bad. Much like it does about the events/PR surrounding that stuff in October. The official stories don't add up, which is predictable when we consider those stories are in service of literal Evil.
Never forget how many Americans and others they killed with the 9/11 black psyop, to get the wars they wanted with Iraq, Afghanistan, etc.
There is no crime they will not commit to further their Agenda. And literally no Organ will even try to stop them. The compromise of every Organ is complete.
Peace.