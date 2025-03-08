I just tweeted this, to my vanishingly small and almost entirely shadow banned X account.

I don’t know what to do.

I don’t know what to do.

When I say we owe Reiner Fuellmich, here is what I mean: Even if in the beginning, some claimed Reiner made funds protection moves with Viviane Fischer which were unorthodox (for months I got bogged down in the details and weeds) I challenge anybody to claim that his shocking plight is because of that. The facts of the “trial” suggest to me that he is not guilty, but I am now saying, even if somebody reading this takes the anti-Reiner position (and please do speak your mind so we can understand your case in March 2025) can they not see that he is an enemy of the state and being abused as a political prisoner?



We all held the same objections to the Covid attack on humanity, we all published and spoke against it, and any of us could be in a jail cell in his place. He’s a scapegoat for us all.

We owe him.

In my opinion, our “movement” died the day he was publicly accused.



How did it happen? Who paid for it all? Who planned it all? When and how did the infiltration happen, and who allowed it to happen?

Get his story out if you can.

If you think Reiner is not a political prisoner paying for the “crime” of exposing the Covid reich, I beg you to explain your position. Not in 2023 but in 2025.

I don’t care if you think I’m deluded but I don’t understand the case for insinuating that he deserves this, at all.



It’s a very dangerous situation and his life may be at risk. Somebody tell me why there is a lingering anti-Reiner cloud in a movement that is supposed to be about freedom.

Was it about career comfort, funding from “donors” and mainstream success, all along?



I work for nobody but you.



I too have let him down by not doing enough, because I don’t have connections, clout, or position. And because I allowed myself to get tired, and mousy. But every morning I think of him and I feel sick with guilt. If I could take his place I would. Who cares about this world? Who cares about success? If we all raise the volume, could we put it in the “field” that he be released? Maybe. Let’s try harder. Does anybody have any ideas, connections, or even special prayers? It seems to me we have normalized this atrocity.

