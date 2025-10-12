The Truth Barrier

"Father of the Night" is the cat's name, typical for parent to be called "Father" or "Mother" of a first born child's name, but also commonly used figuratively, like here. Thank you so much for yesterday & today's columns. Yes, following the stories of what has actually happened to people, is completely overwhelming & the blithe dehumanization of what Palestinians have been and still are & will continue to be going through for a long time, is simply an attempt to let Israel, the US, the UK, various Arab regimes, & everyone else off the hook for these uniquely depraved crimes.

"The stories about the animals, of the children’s joy, of the resilient spirits, are sparks of light in an abyss." marvelously acute.

