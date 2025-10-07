Many of you donated to Ammiel’s collection for Nasser Rabah and his family, and Ammiel was ecstatic.

Thank you guys, and well done. I am always so proud of team Truth Barrier.

I know it’s hard to trust any fundraising, or anything at all. But the three (total) collections I am presenting to you are from people very close to me who directly oversee the donation, and know the recipient families. It’s complicated to transfer funds, but can be done, and about 40% is taken off before it gets to them. Still, 60% gets across.

This next one is one my daughter in law, Paula, (in Spain) has initiated, after becoming friends with the elder daughter in the family, Ayat.

Link here.

They have become friends, and Paula sent me a few of their text exchanges. The family of 7 has safely made it to the south, but winter is coming, and they need warm clothes and blankets. One of her brothers also needs medical attention, as he was shot in the face. (All details in the linked page.)

If you are able to make a donation, it would make a huge difference and be very appreciated. I do apologize for three back to back collections, but it’s only very recently I was apprised of the three I am sharing. (Third one tomorrow, also from Ammiel.)

PS: I know there are people (a few) who extend their distrust of all media to include Gaza, but this is a mistake. These people are real, their stories are real; I too wish they weren’t, but they are. Some people out there will zoom in on a single photo from Gaza and emphasize some anomaly, seeking to persuade you that the genocide is fake.

It’s not.