A Chance To Help: The Younis Family of 7, Safely Evacuated To The South, But In Need Of Blankets, Clothes, And Medical Supplies
My Daughter In Law, Paula, Is Connected To This Family, And Communicates With 22 Year Old Ayat Daily.
Many of you donated to Ammiel’s collection for Nasser Rabah and his family, and Ammiel was ecstatic.
Thank you guys, and well done. I am always so proud of team Truth Barrier.
I know it’s hard to trust any fundraising, or anything at all. But the three (total) collections I am presenting to you are from people very close to me who directly oversee the donation, and know the recipient families. It’s complicated to transfer funds, but can be done, and about 40% is taken off before it gets to them. Still, 60% gets across.
This next one is one my daughter in law, Paula, (in Spain) has initiated, after becoming friends with the elder daughter in the family, Ayat.
They have become friends, and Paula sent me a few of their text exchanges. The family of 7 has safely made it to the south, but winter is coming, and they need warm clothes and blankets. One of her brothers also needs medical attention, as he was shot in the face. (All details in the linked page.)
If you are able to make a donation, it would make a huge difference and be very appreciated. I do apologize for three back to back collections, but it’s only very recently I was apprised of the three I am sharing. (Third one tomorrow, also from Ammiel.)
PS: I know there are people (a few) who extend their distrust of all media to include Gaza, but this is a mistake. These people are real, their stories are real; I too wish they weren’t, but they are. Some people out there will zoom in on a single photo from Gaza and emphasize some anomaly, seeking to persuade you that the genocide is fake.
It’s not.
Thanks for posting this Celia, I just sent something! Thank you to everyone who contributions & please consider if you haven't. Our contributions to people in Gaza literally help people stay alive by helping to pay for shelter, transportation, water, wood, and food. No one wants to be doing this, Palestinians are very proud people and would be a lot happier if they didn't have to ask but they appreciate any help immensely...
I'm so dispirited right now for these PEOPLE, these HUMAN BEINGS, these grossly falsely vilified as "everyone is Hamas" PERSONS. They're herded one way, then back, and then back in the other direction again, I guess hoping they will stay and be bombed to smithereens. But one way another the psychopath(ic) mass-murderers will genocide them at one end or the other. I can't believe the world, even though most people are "washed-of-(true-)brains" and are willfully ignorant, believes that obvious lie that "they're all Hamas". "Israehell-on-Earth" buries the truth, and is literally seeking to stop all free(dom) of speech, and all freedom for most of Earth's people. The Zionists have literally taken over the entire world, but we're "not allowed" to even notice that, let alone speak about it. So much for the U.S. Bill of Rights, the First Amendment, and Article 19 of the Universal (international law) Declaration of Human Rights (allegedly "for all").
I don't want you to live in fear, Celia, but are you "ready" as anyone can be for the "Gestapo" to show up at your door, break it down if you refuse to voluntarily open it, and cart you away for daring to criticize "Israehell"? Because that's what is very soon coming, if it isn't already going on. (Is "TrumpCON" allegedly "going after illegal immigrants", particularly ones from the Middle East seeking a "higher education" in the U.S., cover for coming after Caucasian critics of "Israehell" as well?) I know they'll probably be coming for me to "disappear" me soon, because I not only "dare" to criticize "Israehell" as I'm doing in this thread, I dare to criticize the Zionists running my "Jewish"-owned HUD Section 8 apartment complex. So, I'm a prime target. So are you, Celia. And so are all of us who speak the truth and will not be silenced short of being extrajudicially "disappeared". "Israehell-on-Earth" increasingly doesn't allow the truth, and only lies.
Believe it or not, I don't know what else to say. And I know what I'm about to say might be considered "suicidal" (but, believe me, if I was suicidal, I would have offed myself a very long time ago), yet I wish I'd never been born into this evil world. I ask myself, What am I here for? Do I only "live" to eventually be murdered for only standing up for what's right, and against all that is wrong? I wish my parents hadn't given birth to me. I also have been hesitant to say these things, because the Zionists would absolutely "drool" to "help" me no longer be here. But the way I look at it, regardless of my saying it, they're coming for all people like myself, and yourself, Celia. And they're not only doing that, they're also coming for EVERYONE. They are mass-murdering 5,000 people every week just from the "vaccines" (and I think that's just in the U.S. if I remember right). The "eugencidists" have been chomping at the bit to carry out this holocaust for a very long time.
Evidently, no sanity if going to stop it, and it is only going to get worse. Even supposedly "righteous" Senator Johnson is using the government shutdown to prevent new Congress electees from being sworn in and taking office, so they can't be the deciding vote on releasing the Epstein files, etc. "Conservatives", like their "DemoCON" counterparts, are insane in their own particular ways. Politicians are evil manipulators, every last one of them. Mass-murder and genocide are okay with most of them, especially the mostly Catholic "'Christian' Zionists", if it is being carried out by "Israehell", that's how insane this country and the world have become. The people that "Israehell" wants dead, get made to be dead. "Israehell" supposedly "can't be murderers", because every person they assassinate allegedly "deserves it", and the politicians go along with that madness. This is the completely mass-insane dystopia that we now "live" in.
Well, I found some words to express my sanity concerning "Greater 'Israehell' on Earth" and its madness that never ends, and only gets worse and worse. Human life, even in the supposedly "advanced", "benevolent" U.S. of A. obviously means less and less, unless that life is "Jewish", then everyone who doesn't bow down to them "must die", nevermind that the present-day "Jews" are NOT the chosen people, but are made up of mostly atheists and the "not particularly religious", and many people who hate Christianity and "Christians", except "'Christian' Zionists"; and, in fact, people who hate everyone except those who are of their people. Talk about hate. These people are the ones who hate, not those of us who tell the truth about their genocide and mass-murder. The fake "Jews" of Revelation 2:9 and 3:9 want everyone dead but "their own"; and, as I have said before, they are well on the way to accomplishing same with their pharma poisons.