The Truth Barrier

Frontera Lupita
“We grew up trading our own thoughts (if indeed we had any by the time we learned to talk) for the warming reward of another person seeming to be pleased with us. Then when we fail said person, we get the whip, the castigation. All of this turns into exhaustion, and a kind of chronic melancholia.”

Though I was not a “child of divorce” and didn’t suffer the degree of verbal and mental trauma that you did Celia, I still suffered, as described above. Growing up with a narcissistic, sexually damaged (by her father) mother, who my sole purpose was to to “serve” her so she could be off doing a career in interior design and having serial “out of town affairs” with men who were not my father, took its toll on me.

It was only over the past seven years or so that I came to recognize I had “made myself small” in order to be pleasing to others and get the few crumbs of attention from friends as well as romantic partners, that they threw out. It was and continues to be a painful de-layering and letting go of all that crap. To recognize that I am deserving of as much attention from a friend or a “partner”, as I am giving to them. And if the relationship is one sided, that person is not the person for me.

I feel I am now on the other side of all this. I had to learn how to re-parent, and re-mother myself. Because I had little of either from both of my parents. At present I am using two flower essences, Mariposa Lily and Star Tulip to help me learn to mother myself, connect to my inner self and move out of the codependent, narcissistic relationships/friendships that I have been involved in for most of my adult life.

You can read about these Flower Essences at https://www.fesflowers.com/ under “All Essences and Indications”. Look up those Mariposa Lily and Star Tulip. Also you can read about how flower essences work. They work on the subtle energy of the body, the etheric body. They are not a drug! They help us ‘shift’ out of old emotional patterns that are keeping us stuck. I have been using them for myself and my pets for many years. If you want more info email me.

Mark Harris
CF: "It seems obvious that money laundering blackmail cults are part of “it,” part of the ever expanding “it,” we once called “the deep state—” that amorphous entity of crime that rules our nation since around 2013."

I've been following Whitney Webb's ever-expanding excavations and therefore don't think that substituting 1943 for 2013 is that much of a stretch.

Lara Logan just interviewed a relative of one of LBJ's staunchest allies who later privately acknowledged in a tape recording that LBJ had ordered more than a dozen people offed including JFK.

[Google Gemini:

The most significant confirmed event in Wallace's life that highlights his relationship with LBJ's network was a murder in 1951:

The Crime: On October 22, 1951, Wallace fatally shot John Douglas Kinser at a golf course clubhouse in Austin, Texas. Kinser was reportedly having an affair with LBJ's sister, Josefa Johnson. Wallace was also supposedly Josefa's lover.

The Trial & Outcome: Wallace was arrested and charged with murder. He was defended by John Cofer, Lyndon Johnson's longtime lawyer (who had famously represented LBJ during his disputed 1948 Senate election). Despite being convicted of "murder with malice," Wallace received a five-year sentence that was suspended.]

We do know for a fact that LBJ concealed Nixon's successful attempt to scuttle a peace deal between the warring factions in Vietnam prior to the election. And we also know that LBJ didn't last long (dead in '73 at age 64) after having yielded the trappings of office and power.

Lara Logan is a fascinating case study. She not all that long ago launched a YouTube podcast ("Going Rogue") and can be lauded without reservation for airing not just the above revelations but

for providing a platform for "anti-vaxxers" like Del Bigtree and Sherri Tenpenny.

On the other hand, her steadfast devotion to Loki makes the self-description "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" utterly risible. And she proudly counts Matt Shea, founder of On Fire Ministries, a friend. Matt Shea's chief aim in life is apparently to demolish any and all barricades between Church and State. What could go wrong?

