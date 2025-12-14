It’s not unusual to be fascinated by cults, especially if one reports on mass mind control, PSY OPS and the like.

I am fascinated by cults. And nobody does cults like the Americans. Sorry to say it but the world leaders in batshit cults are American “Christians.”

I don’t know why Americans are so much more prone to going out of their green grass minds than other nationalities, but this seems to me to be a true statement. I think maybe the algorithm sent me this this morning because it gleaned that I was unable to even contemplate grabbing hold of any branch of the TPUSA beat unless and until I became more fluent in American cult-ania.

Charlie Kirk, and his widow, (if he’s dead) Erika Kirk, fused American “conservative” Christianity with neo-Zionist cultism, all of which was on full display at Charlie Kirk’s “memorial,” which may be the strangest event ever to be broadcast on American television—and that’s saying a lot.

[Computer blocks me from inserting photo here of Erika Kirk flashing what some call devil horns, some call “I love you,” signs at CK Memorial, so imagine it instead.]

I can’t do bullets and blood, roof angles and blurry Dairy Queen surveillance camera reportage, without slipping into quicksand. Instead, I go to “big picture.”

I believe the way to approach the TPUSA/Kirk story is by way of the “elephant” in the room, namely the central tenets of all cults: Worshipped leader(s) who are rather unremarkable, yet imbued with supernatural qualities commanding trance states, colossal amount of money in flow, never to be questioned, a morphic field bristling with concealed violence, directed at anybody who expressed sovereign thought, and a central mythos about the alleged evil said cult is allegedly fighting.

These American fake Christian cults are almost always fronts for money laundering, blackmail operations, child abuse, sex abuse, and Luciferian narcissism.

TPUSA may not yet check every box in that short list, but give them time.

This cult, “Remnant,” is jaw dropping even by the standard of the worst cult you ever heard of. The FBI employs 38,000 people, of which 13,000 to 14,000 are Special Agents, and yet, this cult has yet to experience its first door slammed off its hinges?



Hm.

Let’s think.

It seems obvious that money laundering blackmail cults are part of “it,” part of the ever expanding “it,” we once called “the deep state—” that amorphous entity of crime that rules our nation since around 2013.

I had very severe mind control in my so called childhood and upbringing, confusingly imposed by the person I loved the most. Almost ever child of what the culture calls a “bad divorce,” with “parental alienation,” has survived a very small cult. We wind up avoiding people, as so often, people wish to impose their wisdom, religion, or even healing practices on us, and we know how good we can be at nodding along, just for the sake of what appears to be a bond, however fleeting, glistening there. We grew up trading our own thoughts (if indeed we had any by the time we learned to talk) for the warming reward of another person seeming to be pleased with us. Then when we fail said person, we get the whip, the castigation. All of this turns into exhaustion, and a kind of chronic melancholia.

I’ve been cult-bait all through my life, but my pattern has one saving grace: I get out fast, once I “see it.” I generally need 1-2 days.

Once, in the 90s, a German Scientologist on a train got me to use my three hour layover in Hamburg to go with him to the Scientology headquarters, where my whole life was supposed to healed, my pains vanquished, etc.

They always promise you that it will all go away— all your pain. They promise that your life will open up in ways you never dreamed possible.

Saved by the train, I bid the German man farewell and returned to the Hamburg station, to continue on to Sweden, to see my mother.

I’d obligingly purchased a paperback copy of Dianetics and was saved only by its poor prose, its sheer dullness. I remember wondering if the slot in the waste basked in the train bathroom was wide enough for me to press this book into it.

It was.

No hard feelings. I try to be open to almost everything, in the name of journalism, which is in and of itself a trauma symptom, more than a calling.

We are human cameras and tape recorders, observing our way back from some kind of blast, where observation was out of the question. The carrot on the stick is the illusion that one can achieve freedom from observation and documentation. But that’s another essay for another time.

Ralph once said “Trauma is having to do something you do not want to do.”

Why is it I never drag men off trains in Hamburg to come be healed of their wounds by my Church?

I think because I was always too exhausted from always trying to turn life to the dial I really crave, which is “Nothing happens. Rest.”

I would do well in Finland, where it’s so cold people generally do not speak to one another. Certainly too cold for persuasion.

My sister found her diary from when she was 9, and I was 7; The other morning she was reading from it at her dining room table in upstate NY.

It was so fascinating to me that I asked her if we could make a regular column out of it. She agreed. (This will be an upcoming feature, very soon.)

All I remember from childhood is trying to say the things that were most likely to thwart a storm, and never knowing who was speaking.

My older sister on the other hand had a will, strong opinions, likes and dislikes. I lacked even enough “self” to imagine keeping a diary. Maybe that’s why I do this, now, to make up for lost time.

This documentary by Drew Binsky will make all of you feel really sane! (Thank me later.)

Also, who remembers that I said this guy (Binsky) is a better reporter than most of the stars whose names we all know. (I recall being scolded because he’s Jewish.)

Well, I admire his work.

This film won’t help counter Americans’ reputation for inexplicable descents into mass insanity, in the name of yet another grotesque distortion of the teachings of Jesus Christ. But that should not put anybody off the Christian faith, if that is one’s chosen faith.

One more thing I was right about: That women wearing all white* is a bad sign. I am not yet entirely clear what it means in Luciferian Masonry, but I know it’s very meaningful to them.

(*The women (lawyer and wife) around “Julian Assange” when he was “freed,” wore all white. He did not speak; rather, they explained why he could not speak. He had been through too much. His best friend, John POil was dead. Nobody noticed any of this. Well, very few. It was all instead taken at face value.)





