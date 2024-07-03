I was fascinated to listen to this recent interview with Robert Young, who bears all the signs of being onto the true story of human biology and health. Namely: The government has attacked him relentlessly, seized his home, and other property, and trapped him in relentless litigation.

He says the most important organ of the body is the stomach. It is not there merely to digest food but to perform the master function of balancing the bio-chemistry of our blood. Young says we are not “electro-magnetic” but rather, magnetic-electrical. The high tech poisonings (graphene oxide, self assembling nano bots, novel parasites etc) of recent years require that we step up our counter-offensive, and I have been looking for a more robust discussion about how to get the evil junk out of us. I’m not interested in more exactitude about what it is, not what it looks like under a microscope, or even in our blood.

HOW DO WE GET IT OUT?

Our friend Torbjörn, from Norway, when we had our Zoom calls, used to rave about “Master Peace,” as the zeolite blood cleanser of the post Covid era. If, after listening to the interview, you want to try it, you can order it here. (No commercial relationship, and I have not yet tried it myself, but plan to.)

Here is the interview on SGT Report, with Robert Young:

Don’t be alarmed by the title—the broadcast offers concrete steps you can take to protect yourself. I rarely post anything (anymore) that only “informs,” then demoralizes, but offers no counter-measure.

A few more items that crossed my windshield this morning:

Trump, in surprise video, channels Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and starts speaking of autism and chronic illness, wondering “what’s causing it?”

That’s two candidates down, one to go: Progressive Radical Democrats [The Biden Crowd] really hate to accrue an iota of insight into human physiology. If anybody can tell me why that is, I’m interested to hear it. I think one of their mottos is: “Better Living Through Chemistry. They’re pill poppers par extraordinaire. I also believe progressive elite radicals despise all human bodies starting with their own.

As The PSY OP World Turns

In this clip:

Chris Martensen shows a TV audience in Australia openly jeering a guest who uses the words “safe and effective,” then you see and hear the new PSY OP that has been built for us. Its design is based on manipulative validation. The agents of death are now going out on TV shows with avuncular postures and verbal peace branches. No more vicious attacks on “anti-vaxxers” and “the unvaccinated.” The new mind control ship is being built to benevolently hear, understand, absorb, and the overtake “anti-vaxx” sentiment, in precisely the way a calculating predator disables a woman’s instincts by being “nice,” “considerate” or “charming.” [I hope you have read The Gift of Fear by Gavin deBecker.]

Here, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has to defend himself against an evil accusation in a Vanity Fair hit piece, that he ate a dog 30 years ago. When you look at the image online, it is clearly the carcass, as he says, of a goat. I think this would make a fascinating libel suit. Even I can see that it’s not a dog. I hope RFK Jr. sues.

Lastly:

Kennedy clan mortifies itself spectacularly, presumably for cold hard cash. (Interesting how much of a human voice seems genetically inherited, unlike intelligence.)

I met Robert F. Kennedy lll at a Kennedy function in Philadelphia. He told me Kerry Kennedy used to be his favorite aunt, and that there was no major family rift prior to this vaccine thing. That’s so sad.