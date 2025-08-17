Share this postThe Truth BarrierA Day In The Life Of Justin Bieber Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreA Day In The Life Of Justin Bieber Live TV Is One Of The Safest Places In America To Abuse A Teenager. All You Need Is A Laugh Track Celia FarberAug 17, 202513Share this postThe Truth BarrierA Day In The Life Of Justin Bieber Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore72ShareClip here.13Share this postThe Truth BarrierA Day In The Life Of Justin Bieber Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore72SharePrevious
I look forward to the day when all children are safe. This celebrity abuse goes back to the start of Hollywood, or maybe earlier? It's not something most people know anything about I cringe to see this humiliation and forced compliance.
Now you know why Justin Bieber is so messed up. They are all child predators in Hollywood & most child actors/musicians have been raped because that is their culture. Diddy raped Justin as he did Usher when he was underage. Many child stars talk about what happened to them, it is beyond disturbing. Hollywood worships Satan & if you think otherwise you would be wrong.