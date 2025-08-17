The Truth Barrier

Jan Dumas
4m

I look forward to the day when all children are safe. This celebrity abuse goes back to the start of Hollywood, or maybe earlier? It's not something most people know anything about I cringe to see this humiliation and forced compliance.

MDickie
8m

Now you know why Justin Bieber is so messed up. They are all child predators in Hollywood & most child actors/musicians have been raped because that is their culture. Diddy raped Justin as he did Usher when he was underage. Many child stars talk about what happened to them, it is beyond disturbing. Hollywood worships Satan & if you think otherwise you would be wrong.

