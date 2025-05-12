If you’ve been with me for a few years, you will have heard this song. One of my favorite songs in the world.

Dagmar Stansova once translated it for us. Let me see if I can find the lyrics in translation…

Lyrics translated here:

https://lyricstranslate.com/en/mama-mama.html-163

I still want Dagmar’s translation—

I also have the fluke-happy memory of hearing Marta Kubišová sing in a stadium in Prague in November 1989 during the peak euphoric days of the Velvet Revolution. I remember the pin-drop silence, looking around and seeing everybody’s faces soaked in tears, as they sang along— knew every word.

Later I learned she had been under house arrest for 19 years as a dissident against the Communist regime, and member of Charter 77. Now, on this night, she was allowed and able to sing again for the public who had not forgotten her, not forgotten one word of her songs. And I happened to be there, as a reporter, together with a close friend, Daisy Cockburn. I still have the cassette tape I recorded that night.

Somewhere.

From Kubisova’s Wikipedia page

Here is an earlier version, from 1969:

And I also love this duet version, with Aneta Langerová.

And here is her most famous performance, the balcony rendition of Modlitba pro Martu, in 1989. It will lift your spirit!







