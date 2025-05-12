The Truth Barrier

Thank you Celia, for this most beautiful tribute to our moms...I love the original Czech melody and the translation.

Thank you also for the "extra love" you sent everyone reading this essay... it will be twenty years in a few weeks that I lost my sweetheart and very best friend to sepcemia. She's left far too early and I still pray for her children's healing by that early departure of their Mumma.

You are are gem 💎 ✨️ 💖 and a National Treasure dear lady, Celia.

Oh my gosh, this song always cracks my heart open. The tears that come when I hear her sing, especially the 1989 Velvet Revolution version, are like an antidote that washes away any cynicism that might have crept in uninvited. Thank you so much Celia for this post. Here's my slightly more poetic translation of this song:

Mama when our dolls end up in heaven who’s there to play with them forever?

And Mama, when is that prince coming for me?

Time is running away here as questions are drawing near.

Mama! Love... I know what it’s about. Is it a sin when I let it out?

Underneath the tear that rolls down my face, a smile shines in its place

And then the wisdom of my sorrow takes a pause until tomorrow.

Mama when our dolls end up in heaven who’s there to play with them forever?

Mama, when is that prince coming for me?

Yes, once he came to our home, took everything and left me alone.

I burned bright, what he did was not right

He had somewhere important to go, his way back he didn’t know

Mama, if you had not been there for me, my life would have been cut short like a tree.

Mama, when our dolls end up in heaven who’s there to play with them forever?

Mama, when is that prince coming for me?

Angel of Death my mother from me took, now I must go on without her, write my own storybook.

I live with my husband now, he’s no prince I know but I took a vow.

Life’s blows will come, the strong amongst us will not run

Let’s hope the one’s who’s asking “why?” can see beyond the sky.

Mama when our dolls end up in heaven who’s there to play with them forever?

