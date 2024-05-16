A Deep Dive Into The Emerging Science Around Gluten, Gliadin, Oxylates, Phytates Lectins, and Thiamin Deficiency Disease
Judy Cho and Elliot Overton—A Discussion From 2020
It was generally agreed upon more than 15 years ago that “gluten” was the devil but what about oxylates?
The way to get to the truth about things is to listen to many conversations and see where people seem to mostly agree, then anchor it in personal experience, and absorbing a lot of testimonials. If you don’t want to learn about oxylates, you don’t have to. But it’s absolutely not “misinformation,” to examine this.
In fact, I’m very late. I spent too long researching it. It is a huge shock to both food religions: Standard American Diet, and Standard Alternative Health Diet.
People of good will who want to find the truth and have been gravely ill themselves, and healed by way of elimination diets, should not be intimidated by people who just get angry. Anger is brain inflammation, by the way.
Polite counter-argument with facts is 100% fine.
Has anyone else tried the cookbook "Wild Bread" by Mary Jane Butters? I found it in the "Mary Jane's Farm" magazine (I don't have a farm, but it's a great magazine). I used to buy bread that was made with naturally made yeast from my doctor's office years ago, and it really helped with some stomach issues I was having. The basic premise is that store-bought yeast makes dough rise quickly, but it doesn't break down the grains like our bodies need. It's basically pre-digesting the grains when you use wild yeast. You grow this living bread ecosystem in a bowl on your countertop for a couple of weeks, and then you can bake tons of stuff with it. I just got the supplies to try it. All it requires is a good brand of flour and water.
