The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
2h

“ In Granada, it’s hard to find him, because he’s everywhere—”

The ubiquitous is the unknown.

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
3h

"the black cars of the guardia civil"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ul0uJfhywW8

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