The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
2d

At the end of the interview Finkelstein mentions that Jewish nepotism creates de-facto anti-gentile discrimination in publishing (and of course in so many other areas).

The “anti-Semitic” restrictions of ages past were entirely rational and desperately needed due to this intense Jewish nepotistic tribalism, which is based on the religion’s deep-seated supremacism and burning hatred of non-Jews…which lives on, unconsciously, even in modern liberal secular Jewish psychology, and is the reason not only that NYRB is just Jews reviewing other Jews’ books, but also the reason there’s a genocide in Palestine and a globally ruinous war on Iran. (And 9/11, and JFK, pornography, abortion, mass immigration, etc. etc.)

Please read this:

https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-oddities-of-the-jewish-religion/

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
2d

Explain to me why we have to worry about anti-semitism at all and not hear a peep about anti-arianism, or anti-hispanicism, or anti-Christianism, etc. Of course, I know the answer, but no one, ever, asks this question in public discourse (for fear of their lives, probably). What a joke!

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