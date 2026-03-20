A Fair And Non Hysterical Definition Of Anti-Semitism, To Counter The Term's Inflation
I write now from the road (deep south,) after some days of attention to root cause healing, which will come up later.
As for the war, I find it very difficult to write anything intelligible.
I do follow PSY OPS (meaning, “everything on social media/media”) and I have learned to wait, in those moments when my traumatized mind wants me to leap into editorial conviction.
Sometimes I think waiting is the better part of journalism’s soul.
Pure waiting.
Perfect hero, perfect villain, arrives.
Seems like an enormous sea change.
Polarized sides start bitching. It gets ugly, fast. The game revolves around shame, blame, and stigma, associated with any particular moral stance, even those decrying AI weapons blowing up civilian women and children. ANYTHING can and will be shamed, these days.
Nothing changes. Ugly “influencers” win again. Ugly spirits, ugly ideas.
I notice trauma-ish phrases:
I don’t like “Are you paying attention?” for example.
What makes it “trauma-ish?”
That’s easy: All persuasive language is connected to trauma.
I found something from Normal Finkelstein that I really, liked. No, loved. I love taxonomy, definitions, and precision.
Here he offers, a sober, adult. forensic, actual definition of anti-semitism.
His interviewer is clearly under some kind of spell, Why else would be use the implanted adjective “rampant” in front of “anti-semitism?”
HIV, in its day, always spread, “rampantly,” especially when it did not, at all.
Look out for words like this. “Rampant.”
Here’s the clip.
At the end of the interview Finkelstein mentions that Jewish nepotism creates de-facto anti-gentile discrimination in publishing (and of course in so many other areas).
The “anti-Semitic” restrictions of ages past were entirely rational and desperately needed due to this intense Jewish nepotistic tribalism, which is based on the religion’s deep-seated supremacism and burning hatred of non-Jews…which lives on, unconsciously, even in modern liberal secular Jewish psychology, and is the reason not only that NYRB is just Jews reviewing other Jews’ books, but also the reason there’s a genocide in Palestine and a globally ruinous war on Iran. (And 9/11, and JFK, pornography, abortion, mass immigration, etc. etc.)
Please read this:
https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-oddities-of-the-jewish-religion/
Explain to me why we have to worry about anti-semitism at all and not hear a peep about anti-arianism, or anti-hispanicism, or anti-Christianism, etc. Of course, I know the answer, but no one, ever, asks this question in public discourse (for fear of their lives, probably). What a joke!