I write now from the road (deep south,) after some days of attention to root cause healing, which will come up later.

As for the war, I find it very difficult to write anything intelligible.

I do follow PSY OPS (meaning, “everything on social media/media”) and I have learned to wait, in those moments when my traumatized mind wants me to leap into editorial conviction.

Sometimes I think waiting is the better part of journalism’s soul.

Pure waiting.

Perfect hero, perfect villain, arrives. Seems like an enormous sea change. Polarized sides start bitching. It gets ugly, fast. The game revolves around shame, blame, and stigma, associated with any particular moral stance, even those decrying AI weapons blowing up civilian women and children. ANYTHING can and will be shamed, these days. Nothing changes. Ugly “influencers” win again. Ugly spirits, ugly ideas.

I notice trauma-ish phrases:

I don’t like “Are you paying attention?” for example.

What makes it “trauma-ish?”

That’s easy: All persuasive language is connected to trauma.

I found something from Normal Finkelstein that I really, liked. No, loved. I love taxonomy, definitions, and precision.

Here he offers, a sober, adult. forensic, actual definition of anti-semitism.

His interviewer is clearly under some kind of spell, Why else would be use the implanted adjective “rampant” in front of “anti-semitism?”

HIV, in its day, always spread, “rampantly,” especially when it did not, at all.

Look out for words like this. “Rampant.”

Here’s the clip.