I listened to this whole interview, and it sure was depressing. What’s the lesson? How could the parents have avoided all this?

Jordan Petersen gets a lot of flack, and yet he’s very astute, as what he actually is: A clinical psychologist. I don’t think he works for the dark side. I just think he got very famous very fast, due to the buildup up woke, and his resistance to it, his initial refusal to use gender pronouns. We’re programmed to put people on pedestals and then tear them down and it’s really tedious.

But as for this family’s very common story, I was thinking about how they might have protected themselves. What came to me was that when the child lost contact with her mother, a demon came in. I do mean an actual demon. Did the parents “do anything wrong?” Did they not give her everything she wanted?

Any family that divorces open a portal through which demons can enter. What went wrong between the birth mother and her father, that’s where I see the tragedy unfolding. Derek Prince spoke of this: A spirit of rejection can enter a child very easily, and people are totally unaware of these “portals.” Divorce is a major portal.

All the characters in the story are employed by a system driven by an ideology that is spectacularly evil. The child’s wound (about her parents) never came up, for anybody, so the whole dance proceeded, about her gender dysphoria, which is just a new name for the pain of losing one’s family.

Jordan Peterson needs to study Derek Prince.

I get angry at men who have children with women they later cast off and call crazy. Then they wonder why they have problems with the child.