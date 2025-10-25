My oldest friend, Peter, sent me a poem 2 days ago, which I decided to try my hand at translating, from Swedish:

Kintsugi

It’s 1 o’clock here, early morning where you are.

Feel like a dying poet

poor in words

rich in old wounds I nurse tenderly

so they never heal up

altogether.

They are all I have

my whole identity

my freedom and my fetter

my anchor that makes it possible for me to lift you

you for you

way above all misunderstandings about the self’s failings

wounds that

paradoxically enough

give you your dignity

Kintsugi!

A broken ceramic bowl that grows more valuable

with each new artistically rendered gluing

in the wounds

which like archetypes form beautiful patterns

Our treasure rests

waits to lift

and carry

all of humanity on its shoulders

like a limping baby bird with a broken wing waits

until it is so weak it has strength

that’s when the time will come

when the new paradigm flows like a wave through humanity’s veins

when we

the cross bearers

will put an end to

“Us and Them”

When all hope is gone

When ALL hope is gone we will begin again

Forgive Cain and put the damned corner stone right

so the house we build

once and for all stands strong

—Peter Olsen

Eskilstuna, Oct 23, 2025

45 years we go back.

Having “failed” to heal the wounds that made us as we are, we’re talking about accepting them now, like a Christmas tree that is crooked, missing branches, and skinny, but heck, bring it inside. Hang things on it— see it with new eyes.

I like Peter’s idea, that we take great care never to completely “heal,” but rather, begin to imagine our mortifications as a vital softening offered to a world not yet born.

“It’s not some hero that will save the world,” he said on the phone tonight. “It’s a limping baby bird with a broken wing.”

Swedish version here:

Här är klockan 13.00 hos dig är det tidig morgon

Känner mig som en döende diktare

fattig på ord

Rik på gamla sår som jag vårdar ömt

Så att dom aldrig ska läka helt

Dom är ju allt jag har

hela min identitet

min frihet och min boja

Dom är ankaret som får mig att lyfta dig

Dig åt dig

Högt över alla missförstående tankar om det egna jagets brister

Såren

Som

Paradoxalt nog

ger dig din värdighet

Kinsugi!

En trasig porslinsskål vars värde ökar

för varje ny konstnärligt utförd limning

I såren

Som likt arketyper bildar vackra mönster

Vilar vår rikedom

Väntar på att lyfta

och bära

hela mänskligheten på sina axlar

Som en haltande fågelunge med en bruten vinge väntar

tils den blir så svag att den orkar

Först då är tiden kommen

Då det nya paradigmet sköljer som en flodvåg genom mänsklighetens vener

Det är vi

Korsbärarna

Som ska göra slut på

”vi och dom”

När allt hopp är ute

När ALLT hopp är ute börjar vi om

Förlåter Kain och lägger den förbannade hörnstenen rätt

Så att huset vi bygger

en gång för alla står rakt