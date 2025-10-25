My oldest friend, Peter, sent me a poem 2 days ago, which I decided to try my hand at translating, from Swedish:
Kintsugi
It’s 1 o’clock here, early morning where you are.
Feel like a dying poet
poor in words
rich in old wounds I nurse tenderly
so they never heal up
altogether.
They are all I have
my whole identity
my freedom and my fetter
my anchor that makes it possible for me to lift you
you for you
way above all misunderstandings about the self’s failings
wounds that
paradoxically enough
give you your dignity
Kintsugi!
A broken ceramic bowl that grows more valuable
with each new artistically rendered gluing
in the wounds
which like archetypes form beautiful patterns
Our treasure rests
waits to lift
and carry
all of humanity on its shoulders
like a limping baby bird with a broken wing waits
until it is so weak it has strength
that’s when the time will come
when the new paradigm flows like a wave through humanity’s veins
when we
the cross bearers
will put an end to
“Us and Them”
When all hope is gone
When ALL hope is gone we will begin again
Forgive Cain and put the damned corner stone right
so the house we build
once and for all stands strong
—Peter Olsen
Eskilstuna, Oct 23, 2025
45 years we go back.
Having “failed” to heal the wounds that made us as we are, we’re talking about accepting them now, like a Christmas tree that is crooked, missing branches, and skinny, but heck, bring it inside. Hang things on it— see it with new eyes.
I like Peter’s idea, that we take great care never to completely “heal,” but rather, begin to imagine our mortifications as a vital softening offered to a world not yet born.
“It’s not some hero that will save the world,” he said on the phone tonight. “It’s a limping baby bird with a broken wing.”
Swedish version here:
Här är klockan 13.00 hos dig är det tidig morgon
Känner mig som en döende diktare
fattig på ord
Rik på gamla sår som jag vårdar ömt
Så att dom aldrig ska läka helt
Dom är ju allt jag har
hela min identitet
min frihet och min boja
Dom är ankaret som får mig att lyfta dig
Dig åt dig
Högt över alla missförstående tankar om det egna jagets brister
Såren
Som
Paradoxalt nog
ger dig din värdighet
Kinsugi!
En trasig porslinsskål vars värde ökar
för varje ny konstnärligt utförd limning
I såren
Som likt arketyper bildar vackra mönster
Vilar vår rikedom
Väntar på att lyfta
och bära
hela mänskligheten på sina axlar
Som en haltande fågelunge med en bruten vinge väntar
tils den blir så svag att den orkar
Först då är tiden kommen
Då det nya paradigmet sköljer som en flodvåg genom mänsklighetens vener
Det är vi
Korsbärarna
Som ska göra slut på
”vi och dom”
När allt hopp är ute
När ALLT hopp är ute börjar vi om
Förlåter Kain och lägger den förbannade hörnstenen rätt
Så att huset vi bygger
en gång för alla står rakt
TYPO corrected. Kintsugi not Kinsugi.
I'm sorry for this but I hope everybody knew what Peter meant. I should have flagged it. I even looked it up to find the photo and still did not see the correct spelling. 😩
This poem was written by someone across the world from me who understands the battle we are fighting and the way that we, this whole suffering world, will win it. It is the middle of the night, and in the darkness, this poem is a lighthouse.