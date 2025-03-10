I haven’t run this in a couple of years and I thought we could use a total break from “reality.”
Many of us are finding this patch a very rough one. We’ve been reduced to digital earthworms, with strong opinions about Elon Musk—the only thing we’re allowed to think about.
Conversation is difficult, somehow, and laughter almost extinct. If you disagree, tell me. Or post something in the comments that cheers you up, when you feel earth-wormy.
“You may be able to sell me on the Irish, but you’ll never unsell me on the British.”
—Barry Farber
Peter O’Toole
Richard Harris
Oliver Reed
Robert Shaw
The last of a great generation
I am a thousand percent Irish - both sets of grandparents born and raised in Ireland and their children married Irish, but I have a married name that is from the Kingdom of Galacia. And oh, the questions I get from people about my married name! My mother-in-law hated that her only son married an Irish girl, so she use to tell everyone I was half German. Not kidding. I had to go to my mom and get a notarized note that there was no German in my family (not that there's anything wrong with that!), it just was not true. I would carry this note around and hand it to my spouse's relatives when we would get together. The Kingdom of Galacia is no more; hasn't been there for about a century; I understand it merged with either Poland or Romania or Ukraine.