I believe the number for a Covid murder in an American hospital was around $72,000. The numbers speak what the mind can’t fathom.

What I am finding is that works that broke a few years ago, which our minds could perhaps not quite, compute, are coming into a kind of technicolor clarity now.

The “…oh but could they really be that evil?” fogging layers are gone. We can see the whole of it now, front to back, top to bottom.

I am certain justice is coming for these people.

You can watch this breakthrough documentary by Jacqui Deevoy and Ickonic Media, for free here.

(Pay special attention to the first few minutes, which are literally jaw-dropping)



And in this equally important film, “Playing God” Jacqui Deevoy teamed up with Ash and Naeem Mahmood to tell the story of medical democide in the UK over the past 50 years.