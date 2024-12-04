A GOOD DEATH? In Case You Missed It Then: Watch The Heartbreaking Documentary By Jacqui Deevoy Made Three Years Ago, In 2021, About The Killing Apparatus And How It Ran
Now It All "Makes Sense."
I believe the number for a Covid murder in an American hospital was around $72,000. The numbers speak what the mind can’t fathom.
What I am finding is that works that broke a few years ago, which our minds could perhaps not quite, compute, are coming into a kind of technicolor clarity now.

The “…oh but could they really be that evil?” fogging layers are gone. We can see the whole of it now, front to back, top to bottom.
I am certain justice is coming for these people.
You can watch this breakthrough documentary by Jacqui Deevoy and Ickonic Media, for free here.
(Pay special attention to the first few minutes, which are literally jaw-dropping)
And in this equally important film, “Playing God” Jacqui Deevoy teamed up with Ash and Naeem Mahmood to tell the story of medical democide in the UK over the past 50 years.
Thanks for sharing, Celia. It’s actually the three year anniversary tomorrow of the release of A Good Death? Thanks to Ickonic for funding and producing it.
Justice MUST be coming to these people. While watching the documentary the first term that came to my mind? ... killing fields ....