Our beloved Clara, my daughter in law Paula’s baby sister, is in Egypt, with the Sumoud Convoy, and things have turned.

Initially we were sworn to secrecy but now it is urgent to get the word out.

Clara sent Paula a few videos and audio messages from a friend’s phone—in the chaos when Egyptian authorities cracked down, Clara was separated from her things, including her Spanish passport.

Egyptian authorities overtly said they were going to get violent and started pushing people onto buses. Israel has demanded of Egypt that they use military force on the protesters, claiming IDF soldiers were going to be in harm’s way if the convoy was allowed to proceed. Egypt complied.

Clara recorded these messages that she begged us to share widely.



Translation:



”Hi Paula, it’s me, my phone died, listen, they charged against the people, I managed to get out right before. I don’t have anything, I managed to get on a bus that’s here to take people away, I feel so awful because all of my friends are in there. Ana’s in there too...Oh my God Paula…”



”Please share on social media, everything that you can, please, please, this is so brutal…”

Please pray for the protection of Clara and all the human beings who came legally, peacefully, from around the world to register their objection to the massacre in Gaza.

We are very proud of her, as well as worried sick. She told Paula the police were charging and then did not answer for 20 minutes, the longest 20 minutes of Paula’s life.

We love Clara so much and are very proud of her.



I have no time now but I want to say quickly that this is the REAL protest, not like the paid ones, by Pritzker, Soros, et al. Not the mass produced signs, nor the political agendas.

Listen to this man from Tunisia:

I asked Paula what her thoughts are:



”I’m so proud of my sister,” she said, “but I’m having the worst day of my life, and luckily my mother does not know right now. I’ll tell her when Clara is safe. It feels so hopeless right now, because there is so so much complicity, so many people are complicit in this. It feels like the world is a bad movie right now, with no shades of grey, just so evil. Every attempt people make gets crushed. But still, people are trying, and trying. People can’t take it anymore. And my little sister is right in there with them.”



”I agree with you, this is the real protest, normal human people from all over the world, nationalities, all ages, all professions— so so many different kind of people from all walks of life, not one homogenous group. It’s not political, it’s just a human outcry. It’s such a tragedy that they are crushing this protest. They’re always telling the people in Gaza, like a psychopath would do: “Nobody cares about you. Nobody’s showing up for you.”

Just when the convoy got underway, Gaza fell into a blackout— almost completely cut off from the outside world—no electricity, no internet for several days. It is feared that a total liquidation could be underway, in the darkness, away from the eyes and ears of the world.





Feel free to share this post. I’ll keep you updated as we learn more.