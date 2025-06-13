The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
2h

Celia, this is one of those times that hitting the like button feels completely inappropriate. I hope she is able to make it out unscathed, and I hope this evil israeli regime is stopped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Charkate's avatar
Charkate
2h

Heart hurt; what a mess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture