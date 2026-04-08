A Name In The Sand
"Incredible What Happened."
*This post is not only for Christian believers.
It’s also a story about a man, in the proper meaning of the word.
Clip HERE.
*This post is not only for Christian believers.
It’s also a story about a man, in the proper meaning of the word.
Clip HERE.
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That was/is beautiful. The soulful singing, exalting Christ. I don't even care that the tide was receding and that the last rogue wave made it to the Jesus spot right after he'd erased it. The skeptic in me says had he done that on the shores of either the Mediterranean or Dead Seas then the outcome would have been different :- )
There is coming a day when Jesus Christ will return. Read book of Revelation and you see so many things lining up. It may be our generation.
Can you feel the intensity of darkness building? Of course you can.
It’s now out in the open - no longer hiding behind the curtain.
Romans 10:9
“ if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus
and believe in your heart
that God has raised Him from the dead,
you will be saved.”