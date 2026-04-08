The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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mo's avatar
mo
7hEdited

That was/is beautiful. The soulful singing, exalting Christ. I don't even care that the tide was receding and that the last rogue wave made it to the Jesus spot right after he'd erased it. The skeptic in me says had he done that on the shores of either the Mediterranean or Dead Seas then the outcome would have been different  :-  )

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AwakeRedPilled's avatar
AwakeRedPilled
5h

There is coming a day when Jesus Christ will return. Read book of Revelation and you see so many things lining up. It may be our generation.

Can you feel the intensity of darkness building? Of course you can.

It’s now out in the open - no longer hiding behind the curtain.

Romans 10:9

“ if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus

and believe in your heart

that God has raised Him from the dead,

you will be saved.”

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