Pour a cup of tea and listen to this frankly mind blowing interview with the author of this new book, Ken McCarthy, who unmasks the JFK assassination field as a managed labyrinth, full of sleuths, but apparently mostly missing all the global writing on the wall hiding in plain sight for both assassinations.

It Has A Shame Field Around It Even Among Anti-Zionists. But It’s History We Should Know

About a year ago, I was sent a documentary on the subject of JFK and Israel.

Hoping to generate editorial synergy, I created a small email list of 4 people and asked simply that we watch it and discuss it.

One of them, an anti-Zionist Jewish writer, scholar, and friend, scolded me rather scaldingly, without watching it. He said I was falling for anti-semitic “tropes,” and that I was somehow subject to them due to my anti-semitism. He considered it rubbish.

(I’d previously asked him, pleaded with him, never to throw this word “tropes” at me.)

The group dissolved, the friendship also began to disintegrate, and I went and stood in the corner.

After firing off my own angry, wounded email, as I don’t do well with shaming.

Shortly thereafter, the father of one of my son’s friends, who is also Jewish, texted me, politely, after I posted something about it. “Israel didn’t kill JFK,” he wrote, in a text.



I wasn’t sure what to answer him, but was relieved he was at least measured. And he didn’t mention “tropes.”

I felt at the time that the sentence construction was the “OP” and the problem.

The word “Israel” is the first problem. It’s been personalized, personified, always like we speak of the honor of a person— a sort of misunderstood queen, or maybe mother.

Certainly a female, somehow. Can you hear that?

“Israel didn’t kill JFK.”

I can’t really see what that means. It sounds like “vaccines don’t cause autism.”

The sentence depends upon a great crime being solved, to justify itself, to “make sense.”

We know who did not kill JFK?

Like we know what does not cause autism, right?

What then, if we cease to speak of “who” killed JFK and instead just ask to see the documents contained in this book. To see what the landscape was leading up to the tragedy, what was actually going down in JFK’s world, where the tension, friction, and geo-political fault lines were. This ought to be permitted, guilt free.



Countries don’t assassinate Presidents; Intersecting geo-political and economic interests do. It’s only hired guys, like a handy men, who pull the trigger, so why the 63 year obsession about that? (That said, I think Ole Dammegård is the world’s top JFK researcher, and the world’s best conspiracy and PHY Op code breaker. His site is here.)

Ken McCarthy and Rick Sterling have opened the hood: There is documentation “everywhere,” McCarthy says in the interview.

Thus, a shame and taboo carpet was woven for Americans regarding our own history, which, it turns out, snared also the entire JFK assassination field, which collectively (unconsciously) agreed, it seems, to never see the elephant, but research everything outside of it and around it. They all created the OP together, of 63 years of mystery.

Dammegård has worked in it 40 years, and I think cracked it—shooter wise—but he also casts light on how, to use his words “brilliant” it was, as Masonic deception magic. “It was an absolute masterpiece,” he says. “Absolutely masterful.”

Part of that is that “they” presented all the palatable confusions, camps, and mysteries, and 100s of books and movies were produced, none with a story line that Americans could feel in our gut to be true. Cuba, mobsters, payback, Vietnam…all these things sounded like sideshows. Didn’t they?

“Who Killed JFK?” is also the wrong question. We should ask: Who benefited from his death? How high were the stakes? What do the documents and letters say, and why isn’t this common knowledge, outside a few advanced JFK study circles?

The Vanished Elephants

For example: Nobody,* somehow, all these years, told us that LBJ was raised in a Christian Zionist extremist cult, who believed, as Ken McCarthy puts it, that “Jesus can’t come back, until the Jews have their own kingdom.”

(*Maybe not “nobody,” but it was not part of general discourse.)

McCarthy adds, “Interestingly enough, Jews don’t believe that.”

That’s why, as we all can see clearly, “real” Jews, in and outside of Israel (the most devout) oppose Zionism the most. Another elephant. These Jews, of different sects, who number around 1.2 million, protest daily in Israel, are frequently beaten and arrested, and, facing conscription, have now said they will leave Israel rather than fight for the state.

They should be interviewed—become the conversation.

Just as the extremist Zionist axis has conflated Zionism with Judaism, to render radioactive opposition to Israel, the alternative media that opposes the genocide in Gaza, plays into their hands by harping on “Jews,” with such strange and stubborn intensity. This causes the appearance of a plague like “rise” in anti-semitism.

And who benefits?

Every time the big influencers say “Jews,” when they mean “secular Zionist extremists,” they’re helping the ADL, AIPAC, and Netanyahu. Likely somebody will turn up in comments sand tell me: “No! You’re deflecting. It’s the Joos. Say the word.”

I will admit I am unclear what a Jew is.

Can it be…a liberal talk show host like Jon Stewart who grew up going to Chinese restaurants on Christmas Eve? And he says he has no idea what it means. Is it a religion or not?



What is a “secular Jew?” Could somebody be a “secular Muslim? Or a “secular Christian?” Heck, why not let people be “atheist Christians,” if we’re getting this stretchy with it all?

I do believe big money neo-anti-semitism was seeded in the alternative media, to serve the big agenda.

I could be wrong, and have no proof, but it seems that way. The most surefire way to attack anything is to define it without clarity.

Judaism is an ancient religion; Zionism is a relatively new and modern geo-political colonialist bank-driven NWO super plot.



Which brings us back to LBJ—the key to the JFK assassination, not for reasons of power lust for the Presidency, but for reasons of his upbringing in the Christadelphian sect, more influential than any of us knew. In fact, none of us had ever heard of these people before.

They believed, McCarthy explains, “…that if Israel was destroyed, the world would be destroyed,” says Ken McCarthy. “So this is the family that LBJ grew up in.”

I spent the morning looking into the Christadelphians—they have YouTube videos, channels and quite a footprint to this day.

This article on Christadelphians and LBJ confirms what Ken McCarthy is saying, and a family member clarifies some points in the letter’s section, outtake here:





A few more screenshots from my searches today seem to thicken the plot:





This is crazy. How have we never heard of this? Maybe I should speak for myself.

Very stunning interview. Once again, here it is:



If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!)

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and very appreciated.

Thank you! 🦆

You can also support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.