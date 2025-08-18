The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
4h

I put it back up but can't comment as my laptop is about to die. Will likely be off line for a few days, they said 3 days to fix but also don't have the funds so maybe 5 days not sure. lots of turbulence right now. Please, prayers, say a prayer for our beloved friend Rob Norris, in a coma in Hudson Valley. I will be back soonest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
1d

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline (423 Pages with 1,283 Hotlinks)

The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy

by Mark R. Elsis

https://November221963.com

Presidential politics ended on November 22, 1963, when Israel assassinated our President.

Israel Assassinated President John F. Kennedy

Who had the means, motive, and opportunity to assassinate President John Fitzgerald Kennedy?

Only one group had the power and therefore, the means, as they did on June 8, 1967, September 11, 2001, and still do today. Israel assassinated President John Fitzgerald Kennedy for stopping them from obtaining nuclear weapons. That was the number one motive. Yes, there were other motives, and these were; having the American Zionist Council (AIPAC today) register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act; Executive Order 11110; ending the Vietnam War and therefore the military-industrial complex; stopping the oil depletion allowance for big oil; and splintering the CIA into a thousand pieces. All went along with it for their own psychotic reasons, but Israel obtaining nuclear weapons was the true motive. James Jesus Angleton, chief of counterintelligence for the Central Intelligence Agency from 1954 to 1975, and starting in 1951, also the head of the Israel desk and the liaison with Israel’s Mossad and Shin Bet agencies, was the liaison between Israel and the United States that facilitated this barbaric coup d’etat.

I researched and found out of the 27 Warren Commission counsel and staff members, 18 were Jewish. The mathematical chance for 18 Jewish American males being general counsel, assistant counsel, and staff members out of the 27 on the Warren Commission is, 1 in 391,576,005,273,123,200.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://earthnewspaper.com/mark-r-elsis/israel-assassinated-president-john-f-kennedy-by-mark-r-elsis

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture