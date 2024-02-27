We live in a forest of Psy-Ops. Nothing we ever hear about is not an op, not even the weather. Maybe especially the weather.
It feels like psychological battery, all the time. Never a single day without one of these. They seek to inflict fear, shame, guilt, accusation, othering, and confusion.
In the forest of Ops, there are no real trees.
A New OP That Worries Me—The New Measles Op
just another pretext for injecting people with hastily brewed mRNA products that may contain mRNA or considerably more immediately toxic substances.
Celia do you remember in 2019 when cuomo criminalized walking around in public without the measles vax in certain brooklyn jewish neighborhoods? https://nypost.com/2019/04/09/public-health-emergency-declared-amid-brooklyn-measles-outbreak/
Agree 100% with what you wrote--everything is an op. Sadly most fall for it--I've already seen a number of left-wingers on twitter/x posting with alarm about measles (!!!). Kind of amazing that they are still completely brainwashed and covid didn't do anything to wake them up or get them questioning. Of course, the whole thing is ridiculous. Back when I was a kid, I loved the Brady Bunch and they had that episode where all six kids came down with the measles and nobody was alarmed. Yet, over the years and decades, they were gradually able to brainwash Americans into being scared of something that used to be viewed as no big deal.