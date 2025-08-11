The Truth Barrier

Kathleen Nathan
1h

Hi Celia....We traveled a bit in Ireland and Scotland several years ago and my friends young son fell and broke his arm on a hike up to a castle...The hospital we took him to had him all tacked out with X-rays and a cast on his arm in no time. It cost very little...maybe nothing....I can't remember that part...but our jaws hit the floor because of their swift, no hassle and competent response.

In contrast...my husband fell and dislocated his shoulder in large college town in the US. We went to the hospital and sat...literally for hours...with his arm hanging out of its socket and he was in total agony.

Finally I went to the desk and said in a polite tone...."If you do not have someone take care of my husband's shoulder very very soon...it is GOING TO GET VERY NOISY IN HERE...."

I guess they could tell I meant it. They then put his arm back in the socket in about 1O minutes after hours of him sitting there in agony....

Were they incompetent or sadistic or maybe just didn't care?

Heck if I know....

3 replies by Celia Farber and others
Karen Bracken
1h

It appears they are what American once were....a moral, virtuous and religious people.

The idea that the U.S. Constitution can only survive with moral people originates from a quote by John Adams, who stated, "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other". Adams expressed this view in a letter to the officers of the Massachusetts Militia on October 11, 1798, emphasizing that without morality and religion to restrain human passions like avarice, ambition, and revenge, the constitutional framework would be powerless, comparing its fragility in such conditions to "a whale going through a net".

This sentiment was shared by other Founding Fathers. James Madison similarly argued that the Constitution requires sufficient virtue among citizens for self-government, warning that without it, despotism would be necessary to maintain order.

The underlying principle is that constitutional mechanisms alone cannot ensure liberty and good governance; they depend on a populace committed to virtue and moral law.

Constitution aside....Americans has lost their way. They have become an immoral, corrupt, lazy, greedy and self centered people. Of course not all but surely enough.

Glad both you and your son were treated so well and that you both had the blessing to see how it once was but still is in Spain.

