Share this postThe Truth BarrierA Picture Is Worth A Thousand WordsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreA Picture Is Worth A Thousand WordsCelia FarberAug 16, 202542Share this postThe Truth BarrierA Picture Is Worth A Thousand WordsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore194ShareDonald Tusk, Prime Minsiter Of PolandWho else laughed?Previous coverage here.The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe42Share this postThe Truth BarrierA Picture Is Worth A Thousand WordsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore194SharePreviousNext
Everything is fake and gay.
We're watching a bad movie and are unwitting extras in it. We occupy a counterfeit reality. None of this is real Celia. Please read this:
Counterfeit Continuity in Our Fourth Estate Wasteland: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/counterfeit-continuity-in-our-fourth
And watch these:
Trust Nothing, Be On Your Guard: Deep Fake Fantasy is Replacing Reality At An Alarming Rate - CIA TED Talk On Creating Fake Politicians with Plastic Masks: https://old.bitchute.com/video/YJVx9ZhSCGjJ [12:56mins]
Facsimile Reelity: Crisis Acting on Shakespeare's World Stage, Your Tel-A-Vision is a Lying Illusion: https://old.bitchute.com/video/6ZgmgZ3tAYq2 [1:31mins]
Fascinating: 6 of the 7 Dead 1986 Challenger Astronauts Miraculously Appear Alive & Well, NASA Fake: https://old.bitchute.com/video/UqyUiIoAAZcj [8:20mins]
Department of Defense's James Giordano Reveals How They Fake Pandemics In 4 Easy Steps, MUST WATCH: https://old.bitchute.com/video/fQpSW6CZCeSg [3:23mins]
We Are Watching a Lousy Movie: Our Food, News, Politicians, History, & Financial System is Fake: https://old.bitchute.com/video/uzUY1mmtLUQj [1:30mins]
Parallel Reelity Construction: Meet Another Actor on Shakespeare's Stage: The Real Tupac Shakur: https://old.bitchute.com/video/DVcg6NdTTLx3 [8mins]
--
We're living in a counterfeit nightmare...