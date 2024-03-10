Share this postA Poem By Ammiel Alcalayceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherA Poem By Ammiel AlcalayIt's A Big World: Never ForgetCelia FarberMar 10, 202421Share this postA Poem By Ammiel Alcalayceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11ShareThe Truth Barrier is Very Proud to present this new poem, by our friend Ammiel Alcalay: More about Ammiel here. 21Share this postA Poem By Ammiel Alcalayceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11SharePreviousNext
A Poem By Ammiel Alcalay
The ironic thing about this is it's probably what they really do think. I guess that was the point of the piece.
Needs to be said.
Quaint be The Psychopaths Anthem, pearls before swine. The thankless unwashed will never appreciate how we've toiled for generations to show them the error of their ways. The Gulfstream 650 is evidence that every hour matters, hoisting strategies and stems of Lafite Rothschild while traversing the continents in this late eleventh hour on our sleepless mission of planetary rescue.