A Short Tribute Film For My Father, Barry Farber, On The Anniversary Of His Death
Barry Farber
My father Barry died one year ago today, May 6, 2020.
There’s so much I could say but I can’t seem to begin. This past year I became like a tree, mostly silent, mostly immobilized.
Everything changed, in 2020. The way a gigantic tidal wave does, or a storm that tears up trees from the roots.
I lost my best friend, and my father (also in a sense my best …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.