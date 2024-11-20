A Substack Essay About How To Confront Bad, Bad News But Still Leave Room For Joy
New Substack "Mercury News Magazine" By Tom Kudla
“After listening to Alex Jones all afternoon today, I saw the shadow cast into the “sky”-portion of the painting, not as a shadow, but rather, as a nuclear bomb mushroom cloud painted into the skyline… But, I’m left with this feeling only when I look at the digital rendered photo. In real life, I
don’t didn’t see it; and, what I feel felt in real life is was, “Oh, I wish his shadow wasn’t in the way right now.” Is this a metaphor?”
—Tom Kudla
My friend, our friend, Tom Kudla, (also Executive Producer for Jon Rappoport) has made his Substack debut, with a Substack called Mercury News.
This piece, which he published today, is one I would really like to encourage you to take time to read. It speaks to the “vaults within vaults” of being alive in this time, not knowing what we “think,” only seeking to. in some way, stabilize and find new hope.
I told Tom it reminded me of a childhood neighbor, and close friend of my mother’s, who was back then an undiscovered, clearly brilliant painter. Her name was Paulina Peavy.
(I just discovered—heavens—Paulina is exhibited at major museums around the world. Not at all surprising.)
But I remember most of all, in those hours of staring at Paulina’s otherworldly paintings, as she and my mother talked, in her tiny kitchen—the layers. The way she layered all the translucent images, the faces had faces, kind of thing; Tom’s piece reminded me of that. Of Paulina’s light-layered paintings.
Read the rest here.
Tom Kudla and his Sunday friend think the Ukraine war started in February, 2022? Kiev's been shelling its own citizens in the Donbas and Luhansk since the Hillary Clinton/ Vicky Nuland coup of 2014. Jeff Rense covered the entire history of it via monthly phone reports from an American engaged in the fighting.
More recently there has been NATO arms inspector Scott Ritter and retired Army Col. Douglas MacGregor giving us up-to-the-minute briefings on the situation in Ukraine for at least two years...Kudla has not been paying attention? He thinks it's a video game? WTF?
I watched Alex today, also, and he had Gen. Mike Flynn and Dr. Francis Boyle on, and I assure you the gravity of the present situation, for the entire world, came through loud and clear. Better watch it for yourselves. https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=673cd74523264362cd7d5d30
The beautiful painting reminds me of an angel--the seraphim in Revelations are said to have eyes--it looks like a baby seraphim with beautiful colored energy. Wonderful