The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Tom Kudla's avatar
Tom Kudla
19m

when Truth & Reconciliation comes to America, and memorial monuments () are being commissioned to be designed—to honor all those tragically killed and maimed by the western world's Medical Cartel, my source of design inspiration will be to look to former Yugoslavia's brutalist spomenici

the brutalist architecture era 1946—, roughly overlapping the cartel's era, 1920 to 2030, is fitting symbolism… the pinnacle of what was wrought by viewing man as a machine in a horror movie…

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Tom Kudla's avatar
Tom Kudla
20m

that finger-to-finger decapitated steeple pose he's doing with his hands...

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