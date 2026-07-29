I would not dismiss it 100% as mere theater, (usually poorly defined, what we mean by “theater,” in this context.) It would be more accurate to call it a humiliation play, and a demonstration of the hardened devotion to totalitarian “public health” and mass murder brandished by Democrats of shockingly low intelligence.

Since Fauci’s impact, power, destruction, reign of terror, originated in and through the medium of television (the moving image—) this hearing did,in a way, represent a “killing” of him, one in a series, since he lived through and by his media image.



The cult of Fauci depended, like all cults, upon the un-punctured worship of the cult leader. Instead, the mangy, outlier position is to continue to be an apologist for him. That set is mostly silent now, and when they do speak, as in today’s hearing, their memetic talking points (Fauci’s valor, entrapment, service to the nation, imaginary measles outbreaks, valiant researchers getting their grants cut, food borne bacteria, etc) are embarassing.



Maybe it is all just a “distraction.” Who’s to say?

We live in a media world, a world of optics. And this was disaster optics for the Fauci cult.

I was genuinely stunned by how fiercely pummeled not merely Fauci was, but the bloated carcass of federal money laundering “science.”

Covidian-ism, greed, narcissism, grift, corruption, and very sick Mengele science—most of which remains under the carpet, but is beginning to emerge:





Clip HERE.



Link HERE.

Clip HERE.

Clip HERE.



A blast from the past: This shit-show should have been over in the 1980s! He’s a blistering idiot, who says things that make no sense and have no epidemiology known to man present in the utterances.

Anybody remember this? I do.

Clip HERE.