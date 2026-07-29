A Terrible Day For Anthony Fauci: Solid Humiliation, Gagged By Lawyers, Unable To Fauci-Spin It, Looked Grey, Hands Shaking, Invoked 5th Amendment Clean Through
His Foes Spoke To The American People, It Is Hoped SOME Relief Came--A Few Highlights
I would not dismiss it 100% as mere theater, (usually poorly defined, what we mean by “theater,” in this context.) It would be more accurate to call it a humiliation play, and a demonstration of the hardened devotion to totalitarian “public health” and mass murder brandished by Democrats of shockingly low intelligence.
Since Fauci’s impact, power, destruction, reign of terror, originated in and through the medium of television (the moving image—) this hearing did,in a way, represent a “killing” of him, one in a series, since he lived through and by his media image.
The cult of Fauci depended, like all cults, upon the un-punctured worship of the cult leader. Instead, the mangy, outlier position is to continue to be an apologist for him. That set is mostly silent now, and when they do speak, as in today’s hearing, their memetic talking points (Fauci’s valor, entrapment, service to the nation, imaginary measles outbreaks, valiant researchers getting their grants cut, food borne bacteria, etc) are embarassing.
Maybe it is all just a “distraction.” Who’s to say?
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We live in a media world, a world of optics. And this was disaster optics for the Fauci cult.
I was genuinely stunned by how fiercely pummeled not merely Fauci was, but the bloated carcass of federal money laundering “science.”
Covidian-ism, greed, narcissism, grift, corruption, and very sick Mengele science—most of which remains under the carpet, but is beginning to emerge:
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A blast from the past: This shit-show should have been over in the 1980s! He’s a blistering idiot, who says things that make no sense and have no epidemiology known to man present in the utterances.
Anybody remember this? I do.
Clip HERE.
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when Truth & Reconciliation comes to America, and memorial monuments () are being commissioned to be designed—to honor all those tragically killed and maimed by the western world's Medical Cartel, my source of design inspiration will be to look to former Yugoslavia's brutalist spomenici
the brutalist architecture era 1946—, roughly overlapping the cartel's era, 1920 to 2030, is fitting symbolism… the pinnacle of what was wrought by viewing man as a machine in a horror movie…
that finger-to-finger decapitated steeple pose he's doing with his hands...