Share this postA Very Alive, Stunning, And Funny Conversation celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherA Very Alive, Stunning, And Funny Conversation Between Two National TreasuresCelia FarberAug 24, 202452Share this postA Very Alive, Stunning, And Funny Conversation celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9Share52Share this postA Very Alive, Stunning, And Funny Conversation celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9SharePrevious
He has stood down from the presidential election yesterday. He says he will support Trump.
https://robertfkennedyjr.substack.com/p/why-i-am-suspending-my-campaign-for
Her?
A National Treasure?
'Mmmm K'...