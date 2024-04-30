Share this postA Very Good 15 Minute Decompression celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherA Very Good 15 Minute Decompression To Ground Yourself If You Feel Disconnected & DrainedCelia FarberApr 30, 202445Share this postA Very Good 15 Minute Decompression celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10Share45Share this postA Very Good 15 Minute Decompression celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10SharePrevious
I'll write here a joke to have a laf after the power nap.
My aunt Nelly has a chicken coop with 16 hens and every day she tends to the hens. She's literally a chicken tender.
Just what I needed. A long time ago I learned about the importance of a short cat nap. A few minutes of internal focus recharges the system. This video helped. Thank you Celia. You always come up with something special 🐸