For context: Previous TTB coverage here, from last night. Actually, early this morning.

Bret Baier says President Trump told him: “8 pm is happening.”

Best thing I can think to do is post essential developments, limit commentary, limit emotions and post the counter arguments, more or less, such as they are.

None of us have “our own” thoughts anymore, hardly, but rather, people express predictable beads along different ideological/nervous system necklaces. We’re all at least five years into solid shell shock, since 2020.

Those who insist Trump is entirely sane and entirely working for the good—their case is summed up here, and in the post below.

Always better to quote as many sides as possible. I do not find them persuasive, personally. But nobody’s opinions matter one iota. We’re all in the same waiting room.

John Leake post here.

Screenshots of range of “opinions” (pre-coded beads) in his comment section.

I find solace in poetry of historical witnessing. Maybe you do too.

At least I can hear, sense, and feel human emotions, instead of all these deadening positions, mocking others, for their fully human responses.

Akhmatova’s Requiem Wikipedia page here.

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Maybe you’d like a T shirt with the Barry line:

“Great Idea. Let’s Forget it.”

I wish it could be attributed to Donald J. Trump, March 2026.

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