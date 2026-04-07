The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Monique's avatar
Monique
10m

I'm giving it to God. Too much worry in these circles is unhealthy for all, you too. Peace.

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Lieve Noels's avatar
Lieve Noels
37m

Susan Kokinda digs deep.

She has decades of experience with the role of The City of London.

Which no msm ever mentions.

And few people even know about.

Interesting.

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