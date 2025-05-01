The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
2h

Celia, as you know from the horrible old AIDs days to Covid1984, all governments are out to get you.

As a lifelong Voluntaryist (all governments are unnecessary evils), I have tried to persuade persons to heed Voluntaryist scholar Robert Higgs trenchant words:

“The beginning of political wisdom is the realization that despite everything you’ve always been taught, the government is not really on your side; indeed, it is out to get you. The mass belief in the general beneficence of democracy represents a kind of Stockholm syndrome writ large. We shall never have real, lasting peace so long as we give our allegiance to the whole conglomeration of institutionalized exploiters and murderers we know as the state.”

Each of us should be challenged as to how we can communicate this to those who still believe in the State.

I have found this video--8 minutes--is perhaps the best for getting persons to think about the necessity of a government: The Philosophy of Liberty

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GazZBvHhgQ

Get free, stay free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hesperado's avatar
Hesperado
2h

"[Winona] Ryder said that her biggest childhood fear was that someone would knock on the door and drag them off to be murdered, like her father's family who perished in the Holocaust."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture