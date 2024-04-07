The call began at 1 pm EDT. I believed it had ended at around 9:00, when my laptop lost power. Doug and I set out to find dinner.

Siobhan, from Ireland, texted me at 9:22:



”Can you believe the zoom is still going!! 8 hardcore people, great chat! Xx”

I wrote back: “Really???!!!”



Siobhan replied: “Yeah!”

Doug understood the importance of the situation immediately, and started pressing buttons on his mysterious cell phone, until we were re- connected from the table, at Wood and Tap; The deadpan waiter also made a brief appearance.

Doug said something I texted to myself:

“We’re all glued to each other, listening to each other. Nobody has that. We’re using the same technology, but for a good purpose.”

Once back at headquarters, the call was a crazy jamboree— whoever was talking was not exactly “separate” from whoever was not. It seemed we were one, not many; Coming out of fossil-hood, Covid trauma, and self rejection in real time.

As if we had been family for hundreds of years.

Somebody said: “We’ve been on this Zoom now for 14 hours.”

Nobody said: “Maybe we should hang up.”

Ha!

Glorious.

I eventually got into bed, with my laptop, fully clothed, turned the light out, and fell asleep still listening to them.

It won’t “degenerate” and only be for some; We’re going to address all needs, all wants, all frustrations—there will be some order, some rules.

We actually hashed it out, figured out ways to improve.

Topics we will avoid.

I am genuinely sorry I didn’t “see” the hands. I really truly had a different Zoom interface than usual, could not see but a small batch of people at any one time, so was oblivious to hands that had been up for a while.

Bryan, Siobhan, and Sam will be in charge in future.

We have a dream, carried since early childhood, of a place where nobody’s mad.