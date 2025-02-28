Share this postThe Truth BarrierAbsolutely Wild: Trump And Zelensky In Open Fight At WH Presser: "Your Country Is In Big Trouble…You're Not Winning." Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAbsolutely Wild: Trump And Zelensky In Open Fight At WH Presser: "Your Country Is In Big Trouble…You're Not Winning." Zelensky Claims Ukraine Has Been "Alone," Triggering Trump's Anger At His Lack Of Gratitude—Pushes Him To Accept Defeat And End The WarCelia FarberFeb 28, 2025120Share this postThe Truth BarrierAbsolutely Wild: Trump And Zelensky In Open Fight At WH Presser: "Your Country Is In Big Trouble…You're Not Winning." Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6410ShareClip here.120Share this postThe Truth BarrierAbsolutely Wild: Trump And Zelensky In Open Fight At WH Presser: "Your Country Is In Big Trouble…You're Not Winning." Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6410SharePreviousNext
Z is quite the little midget. He’s got nothing and he should know better than to argue with Trump.
Someone is in Zelenesky's ear .. there's no way he can sits there and be this bold to a country that funding his nonsense and his war! Trump cuts off Biden security clearance and he needs to do the same for Obama and the Clinton and Bush!