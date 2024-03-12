Share this postAcceptance celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAcceptance By Robert FrostCelia FarberMar 12, 202427Share this postAcceptance celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share27Share this postAcceptance celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePreviousNext
Acceptance
The only thing necessary for evil to triumph in the world is that good men do nothing-
I was not familiar with that particular poem of his. Thank you for bringing it and its message to remembrance