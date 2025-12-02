Advent Calendar 2025, Dec 1: J.S. Bach Christmas Oratorio Conducted By Nikolaus Harnoncourt
If you’re new to The Truth Barrier, you may not know about our annual “Advent Calendar” tradition which begins Dec 1 and ends Dec 25 each year.
I post something seasonal each day, just to elevate our spirits a little.
Some of the posts—popular favorites— are repeated from previous years; This one, for example.
Outtake from this 2000 article on Harnoncourt.
🎄
Lovely! TY!!! I'm passing this on to my youngest son (45) who loves Classical. He's the only one I would place in his 'baby chair' as an infant between our 2 large speakers in the living room while Classical music was playing. With 3 others running through the house. it was the only way I could get anything accomplished. He'd sit totally immersed and content for at least 2 hrs. LOL! Still soothes his soul.