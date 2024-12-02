Share this postThe Truth BarrierAdvent Calendar, Dec 1.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAdvent Calendar, Dec 1.Celia FarberDec 02, 202446Share this postThe Truth BarrierAdvent Calendar, Dec 1.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore101Share I didn’t want to miss the first day, but something happened. In any case, it’s December 1. I want to wish you all joy, despite everything. Two versions of Riu Riu Chiu…46Share this postThe Truth BarrierAdvent Calendar, Dec 1.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore101SharePrevious
no idea if the monkees actually sang this any more than they played their instruments...your guess as good as mine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fv3rzlYHr4c
Beautiful and uplifting. Thank you for posting these links.