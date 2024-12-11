Advent Calendar Dec 11: Masquerade Suite, By Aram Khachaturian "…Took Me By The Throat, Spun Me Around The Room, and Threw Me In An Icy River."
I just Discovered This Tonight
“Masquerade was written in 1941 by Aram Khachaturian as incidental music for a production of the play of the same name by Russian poet and playwright Mikhail Lermontov. It premiered on 21 June 1941 in the Vakhtangov Theatre in Moscow. The music is better known in the form of a five-movement suite. “
“This song just took me by the throat, spun me around the room, and threw me in an icy river. Fantastic.”
—YouTube Comment
“I grew up in an atmosphere rich in folk music: popular festivities, rites, joyous and sad events in the life of the people always accompanied by music, the vivid tunes of Armenian, Azerbaijani and Georgian songs and dances performed by folk bards [ashugs] and musicians — such were the impressions that became deeply engraved on my memory, that determined my musical thinking. They shaped my musical consciousness and lay at the foundations of my artistic personality... Whatever the changes and improvements that took place in my musical taste in later years, their original substance, formed in early childhood in close communion with the people, has always remained the natural soil nourishing all my work.”[29]
—Aram Khachaturian
More on Lermontov’s “Masquerade” and all the difficulties it faced with the censors, here.
A new one to me, composer and all. Reminds me a bit of Saint-Saens' Danse Macabre.
". . . . . icy river" Haha, those youtubers will say anything to draw attention.
Ah ,the good stuff.
Thanks CF-
I totally agree with the 'took me by the throat ..spun me round the room-and threw me into an icy river.'
Tchaikovsky's tradition of self immolation has not been in vain...
Jarvi's version of same with SNO (after) suffers from giants.
Just keep the hellenism for Mozart.
Censorship pre Soviet style?
Why do I know this piece well?
Shoshtakovitch was so state censored ( whole symphonies) -that he took refuge in nursery songs in his most satirical works -to get past Stalin.
His biggest dream was to make pple laugh,in reaction to his pieces.
That would be a fail?