Each year I vow to improve—to load the Advent videos in advance, not start at 9 pm, or 10, with themes as disparate as Snoopy and Handel, only to sometimes actually fail the deadline, before midnight.

I still have 11 days to improve.

But I am always accorded one day, in our little December Advent Calendar tradition, when I can not fail, because it will always be the same. Dec 13=Lucia.

And I know by now that this is just about the only Lucia Tåg (Lucia train) video I like and approve of: The tempo is correct, the Liljeholmens candles are the correct color (white) and there are no jazzed up concessions to modernity, or globalism.

I took on a new part time job a few weeks ago, and it has been a Godsend, but challenging. Between that, storage room emptying in disparate parts of CT, and a new chapter in the Celia-Doug American Noir novella, I’ve scarcely written on the depth, though I am taking copious notes, both mental and on paper. Thank you for bearing with me.

Here’s a small piece of December, from one of my homelands: Sweden.