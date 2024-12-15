Jeremy, Carmen, Paula, Antonio, me, Sam (with Rafa) and Sinem

We had a Swedish-Spanish Christmas party at my place today, with family and friends.

We super Swede-ed out, with Glögg (forgot to take photos) and candles and tapas and things shoved under the bed and into the closet.

I wanted to share it as a Christmas card.

https://youtube.com/shorts/gmSfOhap_vI?si=0uTu58cs-x6Y8aTX

Not one of you would believe how cold it is here. Colder than I remember Sweden ever being. I had to work up the nerve to bundle up and go get cat food. Brrr.

Rafa fell asleep this morning in the sink to Swedish Christmas music. He’s a comical little fellow.

I hope you enjoy the photos and don’t mind a break in our usual programing.

Happy Advent and Merry Christmas, from all of us!

Alex showing Rafa the ropes on the Albaicín rooftops