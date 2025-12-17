This one goes out to my Irish sister Siobhan Lister, my funny friend near Cork who taught me that in Ireland, if a friend does not regularly say “Shut up!” it means they don’t really love you. It must have been when I once shouted this during one of our phone calls, which in America would mean months of shame, possibly ex-communication.

The Irish have such a way of bending shame into a laughable pretzel called “human.” The more bad I am, the more Siobhan swears she loves me. She pronounces it “Looov.”

One of my father Barry’s many sayings was:



”You may be able to sell me on the Irish but you’ll never unsell me on the British.”

I return it in reverse: “You may be able to sell me on the British but you’ll never unsell me on the Irish.”

I discovered Kate Chadbourne about a week ago, and took note to not lose track of her, especially since I love folklore so much. Folk everything.

The first story of hers I heard was a fable about a wise Irish mouse who should not have been hanging out with a cat. She loses her tail and has to work very hard, go on a hero’s journey, to get it back. I’ll link it in the comments.

Kate Chadbourne is a poet, teacher and story teller, with a PhD in Celtic languages, folklore, and more.

Life is weird, she says, and we’re weird. So how can we start laughing again?

As an aside: I would counsel us to be cautious with informational, grim, “truthy” hopelessness, with all its addictive and captious features.

It’s fast becoming a dark luxury we can’t afford.

The implication is that their love for you, (us) or maybe I should say their gift, is to warn you.

And warn you.

And warn you.

And wake you up.

And wake you up.

And wake you up some more.

No matter how many times you swear you are duly forewarned and wide awake. Only now you’re in full body anxiety, paralyzed, and without hope entirely.

And then….there are people like Kate Chadbourne.

And the Irish Rovers.



Tá beocht sa dóchas. = Hope gives life. (literally, “There’s life in hope”)

Surely one of the best bands in the world:

Irish Rovers’ marvelous rendition of Good King Wenceslas:









