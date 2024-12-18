Share this postThe Truth BarrierAdvent Calendar, Dec 17: The Last Christmas Of The RomanovsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAdvent Calendar, Dec 17: The Last Christmas Of The Romanovs Celia FarberDec 18, 202419Share this postThe Truth BarrierAdvent Calendar, Dec 17: The Last Christmas Of The RomanovsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32Share19Share this postThe Truth BarrierAdvent Calendar, Dec 17: The Last Christmas Of The RomanovsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32SharePreviousNext
the romanovs were murdered because nelson aldrich and his cronies at the federal reserve wanted to steal his gold https://tsarnicholas.org/2021/11/25/how-nicholas-ii-created-the-worlds-largest-bank/
How many millions of Russians--and other ethnicities in what was aptly called "the prison house of nations"--had their respective holidays stolen by Tsar Nicky and his corrupt claque of bluebloods in the two unnecessary & avoidable wars which occurred under his inept reign?