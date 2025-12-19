Advent Calendar Dec 18, Unquiet Voices: Russian Writers And The State
Celia, as they say you are spot on with the video about Russian writers. It is so very obvious of how governments can destroy. I would just like to note the closing remarks by Caryl Emerson, Professor of Slavic Language & Literature, Princeton University. "It is not true because the state of Communism has been rolled away the Russians are going to become just like us, you can forget that right now, they're going to turn I think to their own traditions and return eagerly to those traditions, traditions that's quite different from the west. What they see in their own heritage are literary figures who believe that literature is only repository of great moral dilemmas, but also of serious thought. And that without literature carrying that role, it collapses into what the Western media has become, largely consumerism, entertainment, escapism, and sensationalism." I am looking forward to opening pages and reading more from "The Solzhenitsyn Reader". I borrowed from him with one of my covid protest signs "Live Not By Lies."